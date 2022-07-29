The New York Mets are having an incredible 2022 season. After years of missing the playoffs, the team has barged their way to the top of the NL East division. Off the backs of their stellar pitching and their offseason haul, they are looking poised to take the top spot of the division.

However, trouble looms behind the team. The Atlanta Braves weathered their championship hangover and have been steadily gaining on the Mets’ top spot. What was once a healthy lead has been whittled down to a three-game difference. They cannot afford to be complacent. Because of that, the Mets are making a trade ahead of the deadline.

The Mets have acquired LHP Phillip Diehl and outfield Tyler Naquin from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade. In return, NY sent over a couple of unnamed minor leaguers at the moment. It’s not exactly a flashy move, but it’s a solid move to solidify their depth ahead of a tight postseason race. (via Joel Sherman)

The Mets are acquiring Tyler Naquin and Philip Diehl from the Reds — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 29, 2022

Diehl will most likely not figure prominently in the Mets’ goals for the 2022 season. The pitcher was placed in Triple-A for most of the season, and figures to stay there after the trade. On the other hand, though, Naquin will provide a solid rotational boost to their outfield.

The Mets’ outfield boasts three hitters batting at an above-average rate. However, should one of Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Canha go down, they’ll need a reliable back-up option. Naquin figures to be that guy for them: not exactly a star name, but is enough to not be completely bad in the playoffs.

With their talent in the pitching department, the Mets don’t need excellence from their hitters night in and night out. This is perhaps one of the most well-rounded teams in the MLB today, and they’ll be a terrifying matchup for any team in the National League.