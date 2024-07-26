Andrew Abbott and Zack Littell face off as the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rays prediction and pick.

Reds-Rays Projected Starters

Andrew Abbott vs. Zack Littell

Andrew Abbott (9-6) with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Abbott went 6.2 innings in his last start, giving up six hits and three walks. Two runs were scored, both unearned, as he took the no-decision against the Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: Abbott has made 11 starts on the road this year, going 5-2 with. a 2.92 ERA. Further, he has a .205 opponent batting average on the road.

Zack Littell (3-7) with a 4.46 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Littell went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, two walks, and three home runs. He would surrender five runs in a loss to the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Littell is 2-3 in ten home starts this year. He has a 3.36 ERA at home with a .250 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Reds-Rays Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -102

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Reds vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: BSOH/BSSUN

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Spencer Steer has been great for the Reds this year. He is hitting .241 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. Steer has 15 home runs and 64 RBI while he has stolen 15 bases and scored 53 times. Also driving in runs is Jeimer Candelario. He is hitting .233 on the year with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs. Elly De La Cruz has been great on the base path. He is hitting .262 this year with a .353 on-base percentage. While he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs, the more impressive part is the 51 stolen bases and 70 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jonathan India leads the team in batting this year. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .374 on-base percentage.

Jake Fraley has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .357 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. Further, he has scored once and stolen a base. Spencer Steer is also playing well. He is hitting just .227 in the last week with four RBIs and three runs scored. Elly De La Cruz continues to steal bases as well. He is hitting .381 in the last week and getting on base at a .458 rate. De La Cruz has two doubles, a triple, a home run, and two RBIs. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored six times in the last week.

Only three players have an at-bat in their career against Zack Littell. Jeimer Candelario is 0-3 while Jonathan India is 0-1. Tyler Stephenson has the only hit, going 1-1 with a single.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Isaac Paredes leads the way this year. He is hitting. 250 on the year while getting on base at a .353 rate. He has 16 home runs, 55 RBIs, and has scored 40 times. Yandy Diaz is also having a great year. He is hitting .273 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs, 46 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Lowe is hitting well this year. He is hitting .251 in his 55 games this year. He is also getting on base at a .346 rate with 12 home runs and 33 RBIS. Further, Lowe has scored 40 times this year.

The Rays will need to figure out how to replace a lot of production. In the last week, they have 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. Three home runs and six RBIs come from Randy Arozarena in the last week, but he was traded to the Mariners. Brandon Lowe is not hitting well but has been driving in runs. He is hitting .273 in the last week and has three home runs and six RBIs. Further, he has scored four times. Alex Jackson is also playing well. He is hitting .300 in the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. Further, he has a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week.

Final Reds-Rays Prediction & Pick

Zack Little has not been great this month, giving up 14 runs in his last 20.2 innings of work. Still, most of those runs were given up on the road. He has been much better at home than on the road as well. Andrew Abbott has been better on the road than at home as well. This should be a good pitching match-up. Still, Ray's offense has not been great, and just traded their best bat. Take the Reds in this one.

Final Reds-Rays Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-102)