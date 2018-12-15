Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson is expected to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite being listed as questionable due to an illness.

The Redskins could certainly use a win in Jacksonville, as Jay Gruden’s team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak after starting 6-3 on the season.

And there’s no doubt that Washington could use the help on offense, with the Redskins set to have their fourth different quarterback starting when Josh Johnson takes the field this weekend.

So, having a healthy Thompson would help a depleted Washington team possibly gain a little momentum against a struggling Jacksonville defense.

It appears that Thompson will indeed be ready, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

From Keim:

FWIW: Told that RB Chris Thompson, who was questionable because he had an illness, will be fine.

Thompson has only played in seven games this season due to injury, but he has now played in consecutive weeks. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to add much to the stat sheet, as he has just six rushes for 26 yards and six catches for 33 yards in the past two games.

With the Redskins needing all the help they can get this point in order to stay in the playoff race in the NFC, having Thompson in the mix is at least a positive.

But it’s going to take a huge effort from Johnson in the passing game if Washington wants to get back to .500 by picking up a win over the Jaguars.