Reliving the 5 best Kobe Bryant dunks ever

Six and a half years ago, the NBA world saw legend Kobe Bryant on the court for the last time. The legs and shooting were not the same from his young years, but all fans could tell he was special. Not only he scored 60 points, but it was also perhaps one of his most clutch performances, giving the Los Angeles Lakers a final win to end his career.

Last month, Bryant would have turned 44 years old. Despite everything that happened, his impact on and off the court is still felt. His highlights are still seen and shared years after his retirement. From game-winners to flashy passes, Bryant is still a reference for the younger generations.

One of his signature moves, especially early in his career, was his dunks. Some of them can be ranked as all-time moments of Bryant’s career, after seeing them, fans can understand why.

With that being said, let’s relive the five best dunks by Kobe Bryant.

5 Best Kobe Bryant Dunks Ever

5. 1997 NBA Dunk Contest final round

Although Kobe Bryant would become one of the greatest players in NBA history, very few predicted it early in his career. He was barely a lottery selection, and the Charlotte Hornets traded him on draft night. He had a quiet first half of his rookie season, but it all changed during the All-Star Weekend.

The 18-year-old rookie participated in the 1997 NBA Dunk Contest against other young players such as Ray Allen and Michael Finley. One of the youngest players in NBA history, Bryant gained the spotlight for the first time that weekend.

In the final round of the contest, the future Lakers legend did a slam dunk through his legs. Scoring 49, Bryant took home the trophy as a rookie. He probably had some better in-game dunks, but this final one from the contest is probably the one that made people realize Los Angeles had found a gem.

24 years ago today, 18-year-old Kobe Bryant took home the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest title 🤩 (via @NBAHistory)pic.twitter.com/XWusmQBPml — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

4. One-handed dunk over two Nets defenders to turn back the clock

At 34 years old, Kobe Bryant was already in the final years of his career following multiple injuries. Still, he had his big moments to turn back the clock.

One of them was a one-handed over Gerald Wallace and Kris Humphries when facing the Brooklyn Nets. Bryant had Wallace on a one-on-one above the 3-point line, drove to the basket and Humphries came to help, but with no success.

Bryant was able to get one of his best and most iconic dunks that day. It represented so much to his career that this dunk is the opening scene of his Oscar-winning animated short film “Dear Basketball.”

(2013) Seven years ago today, 34-year-old Kobe threw down this vicious dunk on the Nets. YEAR 17. ♾ pic.twitter.com/t4WvQstdpR — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) February 6, 2020

3. And-one poster on Steve Nash

Everything is more important and memorable in the playoffs. That was the case for this following dunk.

First round of the 2002 playoffs. Game 2. Kobe Bryant and the Lakers were facing the Phoenix Suns on the road. After losing the first contest, the Lakers were in need of a win to stay alive in the series. Down to the final stretch of the game, Lamar Odom hustled for an offensive rebound and found Bryant driving to the basket. The “Black Mamba” rose above first-year All-Star Steve Nash and got an and-one dunk over the Suns star.

Bryant hanging in the rim with Nash on the floor is still one of most iconic moments of the Lakers legend’s career, and certainly one of his best playoff highlights.

Kobe with one of the nastiest posters of all-time 🤯 #BestOfLakersSuns pic.twitter.com/isqW4Oc62w — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 30, 2020

2. Behind the back reverse against the Denver Nuggets

After Denver Nuggets’ guard Chris Whitney made his second free throw, Robert Horry quickly grabbed the ball to put it in play. Like a football player, Horry found Kobe Bryant and threw the ball the length of the court. Bryant then made one of the best moves of his career.

He took one dribble and, in one motion, put the ball behind his back and rose up for a one-handed reverse dunk over Vincent Yarbrough.

The dunk allowed the Lakers to open a comfortable lead and the dunk made a statement to the Nuggets that they were at Los Angeles and Bryant’s house.

19 years ago today: Kobe Bryant’s legendary behind-the-back reverse dunk (Lakers vs. Nuggets, 2003). “What did I just see?!” pic.twitter.com/YlAnZLTr1O — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) February 11, 2022

1. Windmill over Kevin Garnett in the playoffs

Once again, one of Kobe Bryant’s finest moments came in the postseason. Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers had a big challenge with All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team member Kevin Garnett ahead of them.

With the series tied two games apiece, nothing of that mattered for Bryant in that moment. He received a pass from Derek Fisher on the baseline with Garnett guarding him. Kobe Bryant quickly drove to the rim with Garnett and seven-footer Rasho Nesterović ready to meet him there. But Bryant would go under the rim and use a windmill to avoid the defenders, creating one of his most iconic playoff plays.

This is not only one of Bryant’s best dunks of his career, but also of NBA history.

Our game vs the Wolves is a great excuse for watching this Kobe Bryant Dunk. Mamba Forever.pic.twitter.com/anMm7VJng1#LakeShow — LakerTalks (@LakerTalks) November 12, 2021