A recent update to the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes removes the ray-tracing feature from both games.

User DendeThe1st started a thread on the Steam page for the Resident Evil 3 remake. In it, they asked, “Did ray tracing disappear after the most recent update?”. They explained that after the recent update, they took a look at the game’s graphics settings. There, they noticed that the ray tracing option was outright gone. They added that they were running the DirectX 12 (DX12) version of the game, and as such that couldn’t be the source of the problem.

As it turns out, it wasn’t an isolated incident. User El-Neko replied that the option was missing for them too. Captain_Cole added that other than ray tracing disappearing, high dynamic range (HDR) was also broken for them. The biggest revelation, however, came from simone_the_one, who said that this was also the case for the Resident Evil 2 Remake. According to them the recent update to Resident Evil 2 also removed its ray tracing and broke its HDR.

Users have also taken to talking about this change on Reddit. The original post by u/pmc64, which included screenshots of the game’s graphics settings, showed that the ray tracing option was indeed gone from Resident Evil 2 and 3. They said that although DX 12 was still available, ray tracing was gone. They also said the Dolby Atmos for headphones is gone from Resident Evil 3.

Players have theorized that this is likely due to a problem on Capcom’s side. Some users theorized that someone may have pushed an older version of the game that did not support ray tracing for download. Others were wondering if this was because of an internal problem. Still, others were actually fine with it disappearing and said that people should just play the DX 11 version of the game, as it ran more smoothly.

As of this article, there has been no official statement from Capcom yet as to why this feature disappeared. We will most likely be hearing from them soon. In the meantime, players can play the DX 11 version of the game while waiting for ray tracing to come back, if at all.

That’s all the information we have about the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 updates that removed ray tracing. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.