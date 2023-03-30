Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Other than costumes, here’s our guide on how to spruce up Leon with accessories in Resident Evil 4.

There are various accessories that the player can equip on top of the alternate costumes that Leon has. While some of these are cosmetic, others have special effects. There are a total of 20 accessories that players can unlock:

Glasses (Lexington) Complete the game as Leon for the first time Unlocked for 1000 CP

Sunglasses (Frameless) Complete the game as Leon for the first time Unlocked for 1500 CP

Sunglasses (Round) Complete the game as Leon for the first time Unlocked for 1500 CP

Face Guard Complete the game as Leon for the first time Unlocked for 1000 CP

Foam Mask Complete the game as Leon for the first time Unlocked for 1000 CP

Skull Mask Complete the game as Leon for the first time Unlocked for 1000 CP

Eye Patch Complete the game as Leon for the first time Unlocked for 1000 CP

Sunglasses (Sporty) Comes with the Deluxe Edition DLC

Glasses (Square) Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank Unlocked for 1500 CP

Knitted Hat Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank Unlocked for 1500 CP

Flight Cap Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank Unlocked for 1000 CP

Iron Helmet Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank Unlocked for 1500 CP

Glasses (Round) Complete the game on Hardcore or higher Unlocked for 1500 CP

Flight Helmet Complete the game on Hardcore or higher Unlocked for 1500 CP

Surgical mask Complete the game on Hardcore or higher Unlocked for 1500 CP

Gas Mask Complete the game on Professional Unlocked for 2000 CP Allows the player to use aim assist in any difficulty

Chicken hat Complete the game on Hardcore with an S+ rank Unlocked for 2500 CP Greatly decreases the damage Leon receives

Wolf Tail Complete the game on Assisted with an S+ rank Unlocked for 2000 CP Greatly increases the power of Leon’s melee attacks

Deer Antlers Complete the game on Standard with an S+ rank Unlocked for 2000 CP Greatly increases Leon’s damage with his knife

Cat Ears Complete the game on Professional with an S+ rank Unlocked for 3000 CP Infinite ammo on all weapons



Although one of the accessories is from DLC, all of the other accessories are unlockable by playing through the game. It might take a while, but it is possible to unlock all of these with time.

That’s all for our guide on Leon’s various accessories in Resident Evil 4. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.