Other than costumes, here’s our guide on how to spruce up Leon with accessories in Resident Evil 4.
There are various accessories that the player can equip on top of the alternate costumes that Leon has. While some of these are cosmetic, others have special effects. There are a total of 20 accessories that players can unlock:
- Glasses (Lexington)
- Complete the game as Leon for the first time
- Unlocked for 1000 CP
- Sunglasses (Frameless)
- Complete the game as Leon for the first time
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Sunglasses (Round)
- Complete the game as Leon for the first time
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Face Guard
- Complete the game as Leon for the first time
- Unlocked for 1000 CP
- Foam Mask
- Complete the game as Leon for the first time
- Unlocked for 1000 CP
- Skull Mask
- Complete the game as Leon for the first time
- Unlocked for 1000 CP
- Eye Patch
- Complete the game as Leon for the first time
- Unlocked for 1000 CP
- Sunglasses (Sporty)
- Comes with the Deluxe Edition DLC
- Glasses (Square)
- Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Knitted Hat
- Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Flight Cap
- Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank
- Unlocked for 1000 CP
- Iron Helmet
- Complete the game on Standard or higher with an A rank
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Glasses (Round)
- Complete the game on Hardcore or higher
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Flight Helmet
- Complete the game on Hardcore or higher
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Surgical mask
- Complete the game on Hardcore or higher
- Unlocked for 1500 CP
- Gas Mask
- Complete the game on Professional
- Unlocked for 2000 CP
- Allows the player to use aim assist in any difficulty
- Chicken hat
- Complete the game on Hardcore with an S+ rank
- Unlocked for 2500 CP
- Greatly decreases the damage Leon receives
- Wolf Tail
- Complete the game on Assisted with an S+ rank
- Unlocked for 2000 CP
- Greatly increases the power of Leon’s melee attacks
- Deer Antlers
- Complete the game on Standard with an S+ rank
- Unlocked for 2000 CP
- Greatly increases Leon’s damage with his knife
- Cat Ears
- Complete the game on Professional with an S+ rank
- Unlocked for 3000 CP
- Infinite ammo on all weapons
Although one of the accessories is from DLC, all of the other accessories are unlockable by playing through the game. It might take a while, but it is possible to unlock all of these with time.
That’s all for our guide on Leon’s various accessories in Resident Evil 4. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.