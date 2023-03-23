Wondering how to spice up your Resident Evil 4 run? Here’s our guide on how you can unlock alternate costumes for Leon and Ashley in Resident Evil 4.

There are quite a few alternate costumes that the player can unlock for Leon and Ashley. Some of these costumes are carried over from the original game, while others are new to the remake. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the alternate costumes for Leon and Ashley and how to find them.

Leon Alternate Costumes

Leon has a total of six alternate costumes in the remake.

  • Raccoon City Police Department Police Uniform from Resident Evil 2
    • Beat the game as Leon for the first time
  • Mafia Costume
    • Beat the Separate Ways game mode
  • Casual Costume
    • Order the Remake’s Deluxe Edition
  • Romantic Costume
    • Order the Remake’s Deluxe Edition
  • Hero Costume
    • Order the Remake’s Deluxe Edition
    • Using this costume applies a lighter blue tone to the game.
  • Villain Costume
    • Order the Remake’s Deluxe Edition
    • Using this costume applies a sinister, red tone to the game
Ashley Alternate Costumes

Ashley has a total of four alternate costumes in the remake.

  • White and Red Pop Star Costume
    • Beat the game as Leon for the first time
  • Medieval Armor Costume
    • Beat the Separate Ways game mode
    • Changes Ashley’s reactions to various things
      • Instead of ducking when Leon aims his guns at her, her helmet’s visor slides down instead
      • Ashley becomes impervious to any attacks from enemies and Leon
      • Ashley can no longer be picked up by enemies
      • Special interactions when Leon catches Ashley while wearing the armor
  • Casual Costume
    • Order the Remake’s Deluxe Edition
  • Romantic Costume
    • Order the Remake’s Deluxe Edition

As you can see, some of these costumes are only available in the Deluxe Edition. Other than the costumes, players will also get deluxe weapons, a treasure map expansion, accessories, and more.

That’s all for our guide on how to unlock alternate costumes for Leon and Ashley in Resident Evil 4 (RE4). The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.