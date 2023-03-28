My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Rey Mysterio began his wrestling career at the young age of 14.

Yes, you read that correctly. The impact Rey Mysterio has left on the world of professional wrestling since then is undeniable. He has been a WWE superstar for over 20 years, but has also wrestled all around the world. He has left his mark in just about every wrestling promotion who’s been lucky enough to have him.

Rey Mysterio is 48 and will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend. It is a tremendous honor for Mysterio to join the Hall of Fame, especially since he’s still an active wrestler. His induction came as a shock to fans, considering there are not many wrestlers who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame while still currently wrestling. Regardless of whether he’s active, the honor is well-deserved and shows us just how special Mysterio is to WWE and professional wrestling.

Many are wondering when Rey Mysterio will decide to hang up his boots. Wrestling is interesting because superstars can keep going well into their 40s and 50s, depending on how they treat their bodies. Bobby Lashley is 46 years old and looks to be in the prime of his career. Sting is 64 and still putting on incredible matches in AEW. Mysterio is still in phenomenal shape, performing in the ring just like he did 10 and 20 years ago.

While speaking with WESH 2 News, Mysterio revealed he plans to retire before turning 50. He says that number keeps getting higher, but he seems set on not wrestling into his 50s.

“I’ve always had this number in mind and it just kept getting higher and higher every single time just because how great my body has been feeling and overall, how since my schedule slimmed down, I feel like this energetic person that loves to go in there and perform on a once-a-week basis,” Mysterio said. “Just brings out a different type of energy. But, I had 5-0, 50 was the number that I said I was — I cannot and I don’t think I will go past it.”

Mysterio believes that he’s at the peak of his career because of how great his body feels. Even though he’s getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, he feels he can compete at the same level as other superstars.

“But to be able to be inducted and given such a prestige honor of being part of the Hall of Fame, it’s like the ultimate in your career,” Mysterio said. “You always think that, hoping that one day when you retire, that offer is presented to you but here it is, you know? I’m in somewhat of the peak of my career maybe because I still feel great, I feel like I can compete on the level of other superstars but overall, it’s just a dream come true.”

Recent reports suggested Rey Mysterio was considering retiring after this upcoming WrestleMania. Mysterio and Triple H discussed his possibility of retiring, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Mysterio’s Hall-of-Fame induction was supposed to go hand-in-hand with his retirement, according to WrestleVotes. Mysterio has reportedly felt “reinvigorated” by the current storyline with his son, Dominik, potentially pushing his retirement back another year.

“This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit. So I don’t know if he agreed to do another full year, let’s say and retire at 50. I don’t know if he’s going to drag this out with Dom until they feel like it’s complete.”

It will be interesting to see how much longer Rey Mysterio goes in the ring. He clearly can still compete at the highest of levels and take part in phenomenal matches on a weekly basis. That being said, wrestling for 30+ years is surely pretty exhausting. I don’t think anybody would blame Mysterio if he did decide to retire shortly after his match at WrestleMania.

If Rey Mysterio does retire soon, I would love to see him get one more run with a world championship. I know I speak for many people when I say Mysterio deserves one last run. He has impacted the world of wrestling, especially WWE, for over 30 years and deserves his flowers. Nobody knows how much longer Mysterio will be on our television screens. We must enjoy him while he’s still around.

