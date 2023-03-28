A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After finally turning on his son Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown following his decision to turn his ire on Angie and Aliyah Mysterio, Rey Mysterio took the ring on Raw against Damian Priest with one thing and one thing alone on his mind: teaching Dom a lesson.

Unfortunately, Mysterio didn’t get to secure a definitive win, as the contest was ultimately called off due to Dom’s interference, but that didn’t stop Rey from talking to Byron Saxton on RAW Talk in order to let his son, The Judgement Day, and the rest of the WWE Universe know what he plans to do at WrestleMania 39.

“You always hope that one day you get inducted into the Hall of Fame where all of the legends are and, you know, I’m a week away from being inducted, it’s very, very mind-boggling but I am so honored and privileged and truly blessed,” Mysterio said. “And then on top of that, I have to put my son on check for his behavior for how he has been acting not only with me but with my wife and his sister. I don’t know if you’re a parent, Byron or not, but when your kids get out of line, you have to make sure you straighten them up, and that’s what’s going to go down at WrestleMania.”

One way or another, a Mysterio will leave WrestleMania 39 as a champion. Which Mysterio secures the win, however, comes down to a number of factors, the least of which is just how much of a spanking Rey wants to deliver to his ungrateful son.