A lot of things changed in the world of wrestling in 2022. Nothing was more shocking, though, when Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE. Since then, his son-in-law Triple H has been head of creative duties for WWE, which, in my humble opinion, has been going very well.

Fans have noticed obvious changes since Triple H took over. Some of these changes include a better presentation of midcard titles, better overall storylines, and more talent getting more opportunities. While Vince McMahon was in charge, many superstars got swept under the rug. Many fan favorites and talented superstars would never got the chance to shine under McMahon’s leadership. With Triple H in charge, that has started to change. 2022 saw the revitalization of a handful of WWE superstars, but who will be next to receive a bigger push this year?

Rhea Ripley

Let’s start with my pick to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Rhea Ripley has been underutilized for some time now. She has been killing it in her role with The Judgment Day, but it’s time to get some gold on her. Ripley is one of the most intimidating and skilled women on the main roster and has been for some time. She has the look, the mic, and the in-ring skills to be a massive star in WWE. It confuses me how Ripley has yet to hold a world title on the main roster, but that should end this year. Ripley should win a world title and be rewarded for her work over the years, especially since joining The Judgment Day. I don’t care if it’s next Monday on Raw or at WrestleMania; Rhea Ripley needs to be a world champion this year.

Montez Ford

32-year-old Montez Ford has all the tools to be a main-event superstar in WWE. Ford is one of the most talented superstars on their entire roster. Ford is nothing short of excellent as a member of The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have proven their talent, but while they make a great tag team, they can both be great solo wrestlers down the line. I believe Ford is a star in the making. No disrespect to Dawkins, but Ford will be a star as soon as he steps away from The Street Profits. Ford is already one of the more reliable superstars on the roster because of his mic and in-ring skills. With added work, WWE can build him up as a credible threat to defeat a world champion. In time, he will be credible enough to become a world champion.

Solo Sikoa

The enforcer of The Bloodline is due for a huge year. Sikoa has only been on the roster for a few months and has already made a major impact. He has been the perfect addition to The Bloodline, and WWE has done a fantastic job making him look like a monster and a genuine threat to the main roster. Sikoa has been busy being the enforcer of The Bloodline in 2022, but I’d like him to become a champion in 2023. The Bloodline is all about winning and collecting titles, and Sikoa should be the next one to add a new title. Winning the Intercontinental or United State Championship would elevate Solo to the next level and push him closer to the main event scene.

Austin Theory

A lot of things went right and a lot of things went wrong for Austin Theory in 2022. Theory was Vince McMahon’s new project before retiring from WWE. He was given a ton of TV time and a significant push by McMahon, which eventually led to Theory becoming the youngest Money in the Bank holder in history. Theory would then be embarrassed by Roman Reigns, stupidly lose his briefcase, and win the United State Championship. To say Austin Theory’s year of 2022 was a roller coaster is an understatement. With a new look, attitude, and direction, Theory is poised to have a huge year. A world title run isn’t in his near future, but with more time and improvement, he’ll get there one day. Theory is in good hands with Triple H in charge now.

***

There are a lot of mouths to feed in WWE, so it’s hard to push every superstar and please everybody. But these superstars should be in line for a massive 2023. All four are deserving of a bigger spotlight and should be treated as future stars. We’ll see what Triple H has in store for them this year.

