Roman Reigns is amidst one of the most historic championship reigns in WWE history. Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for 877 days and has held the WWE Championship for 296 days. When you look up the word “dominant” in the dictionary, a picture of Roman Reigns will pop up.

Over the last two years, Reigns has cemented himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation and this era. It took Reigns a while to get to where he is, but he has undoubtedly become the major star WWE was always hoping he would become. Reigns has been the face of WWE for years, and there are no signs of that ending.

As they say, all good things must come to an end at some point. It might not look like it right now, but Roman Reigns’ historic championship reign won’t last forever. Eventually, he will have to drop a title or two to somebody else. Throughout Reigns’ time as champion, fans have been wondering who would be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. A few guys have stepped up to the plate but failed to hit a home run.

When you think of superstars who can dethrone Reigns, you think of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and maybe even Kevin Owens. We might be able to throw The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin into the mix since they may be returning this Saturday at the Royal Rumble. According to former WWE writer Chris Dunn, Montez Ford should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

On a recent episode of the Public Enemies Podcast, Dunn explains why he believes one-half of The Street Profits should be the one to defeat Roman Reigns:

“I’m biased, I feel like Montez is the guy,” Dunn said. “He can be a babyface or a heel. He has the body for both. He has the talking skills for both. I think there are a couple of minor things he can improve on, but it feels like he can be the face of the company. I think the other person, who’s a little further away, is Bron [Breakker].”

Montez Ford has been a member of The Street Profits since they debuted in 2016. Throughout his run in WWE, he has proven precisely what Dunn said; he can be the face of the company. Ford has all the skills to be a main-event star in WWE. His ring work and mic skills are breathtaking, and his character would work great as a face and heel.

Dunn also added that he believes his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins can one day be a world champion:

“I don’t want to take anything away from Tez. I just said he could be like the face of the company, but the group [The Street Profits] works because it’s an equal group. They play off each other really well. They aren’t the same, they have a very different dynamic. I think if Kane can have a world title, if Christian can have a world title, Dawkins can have a world title.”

This is high praise for both members of The Street Profits. I agree with Dunn that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can make a huge name for themselves as singles competitors. I think Ford is more likely to become a world champion first, but that’s no disrespect to Dawkins.

Montez Ford can undoubtedly be a world champion in WWE one day, but that day isn’t coming anytime soon. It would take WWE a while to build Ford up as a legitimate threat to dethrone Roman Reigns. Unless WWE plans on Reigns holding one of those titles for another year or two, I don’t see it happening.

One of the most significant issues is that The Street Profits are one of the top tag teams in WWE. The tag team division would take a massive hit if WWE split them up. Also, they need to build up the story of their eventual breakup. It would take some time to tell unless they pull the trigger, like when Seth Rollins turned on The Shield. If they do that, they can speed up Ford’s rise to the top as a singles star.

Montez Ford is a fantastic wrestler, but right now, he’s a fantastic tag team wrestler. I’m all for WWE building Ford up as a main-event star, but he won’t be ready to dethrone Roman Reigns anytime soon. I like the idea, but unfortunately, the timelines don’t add up right now.

