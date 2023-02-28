The Philadelphia Phillies were a couple of wins away from a World Series title last season. They brought in shortstop Trea Turner to be the splashy offseason signing that could hopefully get them over the hump next season. Already with one of the highest payrolls in the MLB, the finances get more complicated for a trusted veteran in the lineup like Rhys Hoskins.

The Phillies first baseman will have his contract run out by the end of the season. He’s the lone batter in Philadelphia’s projected lineup not to be locked up through the 2025 season. With the pressure to impress during what’s potentially going to be a contract year, Hoskins has kept his mind focused on the matters on the field rather than off of it, via Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb of The Athletic:

“To me, every year is a big year. That’s the nature of the business, in my opinion. And that’s the way I look at it,” Rhys Hoskins said Monday. “I’m excited about our team, I can tell you that. I had the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball last summer and I know we have a really good chance to do that again.”

While Hoskins would likely be open to an extension had the options been black and white, it’s reportedly more “complicated” than that.

“Hoskins’ future in Philadelphia is complicated by a number of factors. The potential desire of the Phillies to save money at first base. The possibility they might want to create an opening at the position for another player on their roster. A hesitancy to broach an extension with Hoskins’ agent, Scott Boras, who generally prefers his clients to establish their values on the open market.”

Hoskins has been serviceable player. But at 30 years old and without a season batting over .250 since his rookie year, he’s far from a franchise lock to hold down his position for the long haul.

Rhys Hoskins has spent all six seasons of his career with the Phillies. He was second on the team in total home runs last season with 30, behind just Kyle Schwarber’s 46 homers. He also played the most games last season, taking at-bats in 156 games.