Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski entered the offseason with an eye on addressing every single one of the team’s free agent needs. From signing Trea Turner to a blockbuster $300 million contract to coming to terms with Taijuan Walker on a multiyear deal, Dombrowski went all out in the offseason to bolster the roster.

For Turner, he is coming off of back-to-back 100-plus win campaigns with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even with the array of All-Star talents across the board, the Dodgers failed to even string together a trip to the World Series in each of the past two years.

Now in Philadelphia, Turner is aware that the expectations will be sky-high for the Phillies this season. And while he will once again feature on a team with formidable talents up and down the roster, the two-time All-Star knows quite well that “talent doesn’t always win.”

“We added a lot of guys this year and made some moves that really helped us,” Turner said during a recent appearance on the “Takeoff with John Clark” podcast. “Hopefully, we’ve got some young guys coming up as well. It takes everybody. It’s 26 guys at the beginning of the year, but it’s going to take 40, 50 guys to get to where we want to go.

“Talent doesn’t always win, you’ve got to put the work in and execute. I think we’ve got the right amount of talent and guys who want to get better.”

There is at the least plenty of excitement within the Phillies squad following a productive offseason from Dombrowski. For one, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber recently gave his stamp of approval to Dombrowski’s array of offseason moves.

“That’s the exciting part,” Schwarber said. “It’s not easy. It’s never easy.

“But look at what we added in the offseason. We added a lot of pieces. Obviously, Trea. But also in the bullpen. It’s exciting. How can you not be excited about that? It’s really cool when you have that backing from ownership, and they’re trying to give you every resource that they can to have a successful season.”

Philadelphia kicked off its spring training schedule on Saturday with a home win over the New York Yankees and a road defeat to the Detroit Tigers.