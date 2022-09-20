Drum to the rhythm of your favorite Japanese songs! Learn more about the latest addition to the drumming game franchise Taiko no Tatsuji: Rhythm Festival, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Release Date: September 23, 2022

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will arrive on September 23, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival gameplay

The Taiko no Tatsujin games are drum-based rhythm games, and Rhythm Festival is no exception. When playing the game, the player will see various notes heading towards a drum. Once the notes reach the drum, the player must input the command to hit the note. However, Taiko no Tatsujin does things a little differently. Unlike in other rhythm games like Theatrhythm where there are multiple lines with multiple notes, Taiko no Tatsujin only has one line, with two notes traveling down the line. These two notes signify the inner part of the drum (red), and the edge of the drum (blue). Players need to input the correct command to hit the right type of note.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival has four means of inputting a drum command to utilize the Nintendo Switch’s various features. The first is Touch, where players can touch the middle part of the screen to input a red note, and the outside parts for a blue note. Motion is another option, where players pretend that there is an actual drum and treat the controllers as drum sticks. Button input is also an option, and might be the easiest to get used to. The final option is for hardcore players and requires an actual drum peripheral.

While this game is playable solo, Rhythm Festival introduces various ways to play with other people. You can play with friends in a somewhat relaxing match, or play with strangers to rise in rank. Practice mode is available for players who want to practice specific parts of difficult songs. Players can also spend the coins they earn by playing to buy customization options like costumes.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival story

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival follows Don, a sentient taiko drum traveling the world to play various songs and experience adventure. In Rhythm Festival, Don meets Kumo-kyun, a cloud that offers to show him around Omiko City for his next adventure.

For more gaming news, click here.