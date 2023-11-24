Ric Flair had some choice words for a reporter that criticized Lakers' LeBron James after calling the Laker star an old man.

With greatness comes a lot of talk around you. LeBron James is used to all of the criticisms and chatter about him. He's been in the league for twenty years (and counting!). He's heard everything you could say about a player. So when Alan Hahn called the Los Angeles Lakers star an “old man”, no one really thought much about it.

Apparently, though, that comment about LeBron James struck a chord with Ric Flair. Yes, THAT Ric Flair. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, the former wrestling icon talked about his feelings on the topic. It's a bit… violent, and he also touches on the GOAT debate a little bit.

“ @alanhahn called @KingJames an old man. What an insult. I wanted to jump through the TV and strangle this guy. … What record does LeBron need to break?” – @RicFlairNatrBoy LeBron over Jordan @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/DZFkNT7HW2 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 23, 2023

Well, that's a bit… incendiary. To be fair, there have been moments where LeBron is starting to show his age. It's clear that he's lost a step, and he's not as explosive as he was even just three years ago. However, what the Lakers star now lacks in physical tools, he makes up for it with his intelligence. Plus, it's not like LeBron's been completely useless and old. In fact, there are games where LeBron James carries the Lakers to a win.

Flair is right about one thing, though. There's really nothing left to LeBron to break. At this point in his career, the Lakers star has broken nearly every record in the league. Even in terms of his legacy, he's proven enough to be comfortable with his legacy. Still, it is really worth strangling a man over?