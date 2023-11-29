It's been a tough year for quarterbacks, and Rich Gannon and Trent Dilfer have not been pleased with what they've seen this season

The 2023 NFL season has been one filled with injuries, particularly at the quarterback position. Several star quarterbacks, such as Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, and Kirk Cousins, have picked up serious injuries, and their replacements haven't exactly played very well in their stead. Unsurprisingly, a pair of former quarterbacks in Rich Gannon and Trent Dilfer haven't been too pleased with what they've seen this season.

Gannon and Dilfer both had successful careers in the NFL, with Gannon winning MVP in 2002, and Dilfer leading the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2000. With that being said, both Gannon and Dilfer know what it takes to be a starting caliber quarterback at the highest level of the NFL. Gannon had a lot of thoughts on the subject, but quickly summarized it with a fairly brutal comment.

“It’s absolutely terrible s–t that’s being put out on film.” – Rich Gannon, New York Post

Trent Dilfer joins Rich Gannon in criticizing the play of quarterbacks this season

Based on what we've seen this season, it's tough to disagree with what Gannon is saying here, and while that's not totally the fault of these quarterbacks who are being pressed into action, it has made for some ugly football. Dilfer, on the other hand, took a second to call out the NFL for changing how the game is played in an effort to prevent quarterback injuries, only to watch many of the top quarterbacks in the game still get injured.

“It’s kind of ironic, right? They changed the game, they made it kind of soft. All these crazy penalties on quarterbacks to keep ’em safe, and they’re more hurt than ever. Funny how that works. … It just shows when you legislate stuff like that without knowing all the reasons … it backfires on ya.” – Trent Dilfer, New York Post

There has been a lot of controversy over how the league is handling their quarterbacks this season, and Dilfer seems to believe that what the NFL is doing simply isn't working. The product of play in the NFL hasn't been all that great this season, and it will be worth seeing if there are any changes made this offseason in an effort to prevent mediocrity from taking over the league.