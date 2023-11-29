The New York Jets have opened the 21-day practice window for Aaron Rodgers amid his recovery from a torn Achilles.

The New York Jets' postseason hopes took a brutal turn after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first game of the season. Since then, the Jets have played Tim Boyle and Zach Wilson without much success, and the hope was that Rodgers would be able to return. On Wednesday, the Jets officially opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers, per the Jets X account.

‘Coach Saleh says that QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window will open today'

That gives Rodgers a chance of returning this season in what would be a miraculous comeback from a torn Achilles.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this is “different” than other rehabs and injury returns. He said it's more of a “progression in his rehab” and “what he will be doing in practice is no different than what he will be doing on the field.”

Saleh adds that there is “no added risk” to Rodgers returning to practice and he has been cleared for “functional football activity”, and this is a huge step in the right direction.

Rodgers has stated again and again that he wants to return in the 2023 season, something unheard of just months removed from tearing his Achilles.

On the other hand, it's a bit surprising considering the Jets have a 4-7 record and have a very slim chance of making the playoffs in the AFC, but the status of Rodgers will be one to monitor over the next couple of weeks as he returns to practice.

The Jets face the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins in the next three weeks with all of those being at home, and everybody will be waiting to see if Rodgers does make a return as the Jets starter this season or not.