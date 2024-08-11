The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an intense NFL preseason matchup on Saturday. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Chiefs fell 26-10; however, the team has a more pressing concern given the injury status of wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation during the Jaguars matchup and went to the hospital, Ari Meirov reports. Head coach Andy Reid compared it to Tyreek Hill's shoulder injury from 2019, which caused him to miss four games. Hopefully, Brown will undergo a speedy recovery process and his ailment will not cause any lingering issues.

Marquise Brown is in his first year with the Chiefs after stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He started his career with the Ravens in 2019 after the team selected him with the 25th overall pick in the draft. After two years of stout production, Brown experienced an offensive eruption,

The former Oklahoma Sooner amassed a career-high 1,008 yards along with six touchdowns during the 2021 season. The following season, Brown joined the Cardinals, where his production fell slightly; however, he played a career-low 12 games in 2022. He comes off a 2023 season where totaled 574 yards and four TDs.

Brown joined Kansas City during the 2024 offseason via free agency, looking to win his first NFL championship with a highly-touted team.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.