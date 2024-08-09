The Green Bay Packers finished off the 2023 season on a high note, and it was because of the continued growth of quarterback Jordan Love. This season, they'll be looking to reach even greater heights, and it's possible because of what Love is already doing this season. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says there's one thing that has been different from the quarterback from a year ago.

“He's more assertive. More in command. He has a better idea of how to use the people around him,” LaFleur told ESPN's Dan Graziano. “They've all been through it for a year. I thought our offense really grew a lot last year in terms of our ability to use a lot of different guys. I mean, it's pretty unique to feel like we have a receiving corps where all five of those guys you feel comfortable playing a ton of snaps.”

Love distributed the ball throughout the field last season, which helped him throw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter. The expectation is that he can produce those numbers again and lead the Packers further into the postseason.

Jordan Love is ready to lead the Packers

If he didn't show it last year, Jordan Love has proved that he's ready to lead the Green Bay Packers. The organization also believes in him, and it shows in the four-year, $220 million contract they gave him in the offseason, which tied him for the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Packers are still one of the youngest teams in the NFL, but what they did last season can hopefully follow over into this season. It's possible that's why Matt LeFleur is playing his starters in the preseason, so they can continue to build chemistry and go into the regular season rolling.

“We were clicking, for sure,” LaFleur said when mentioning last season's late run. “And I still think there's so much more room for growth for us, just in terms of consistency. There's been good moments and bad moments throughout camp. Just gotta be more consistent.”

The Packers kept most of their core group from last season but added running back Josh Jacobs in free agency after Aaron Jones left for the Minnesota Vikings. Jacobs will be important to the Packers offense, as LaFleur loves dialing up the play-action game. If Jacobs can stay healthy, the Packers' offense will be good.

The NFC North has always been competitive, and with a mix of youth and veteran teams in the division, it will be hard to predict who has the edge. With how the Packers ended last season, they definitely have a good argument, but the true test will come when they hit the field.