Tom Brady reiterated and explained his take on why he thinks there is a lot of "mediocrity" in the NFL today.

NFL legend Tom Brady said, “he'll do it again.” Brady doubled down on his take last week, where he went off on the “mediocrity” in the NFL today.

In the latest episode of his “Let's Go!” podcast, Brady along with his co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray discussed the Philadelphia Eagles versus Buffalo Bills overtime thriller this Sunday. Asked by Jim Gray on why we don't see those kinds of intense games as much anymore, Brady further explained his point on why he said what he said during his appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” last week.

“I think the point is, you want to see the game continue to grow and evolve,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers said, via Boston.com. “That means better coaching, better quarterback play, and better defensive playcalling. I think a big difference too is the lack of time that coaches have with players, coaches have together in the building, people don’t understand the full picture a lot of the time.”

Brady dove into how the disconnect between the coaches and the players has contributed to what he believes is a mediocre product. He added that quarterbacks like himself must know what everyone is doing since they're the ones who actually need to call the shots on the field.

“I just don’t see as much of that in the NFL,” he added. “There’s a lot less time that people are spending on it. That’s just the reality. When I started, there was a lot more time we spent on it. Over those years, I developed a lot of those tools in my arsenal to get us into the best play.”

Brady certainly had a ton of things he wanted to get off his chest. And most likely, that's just the competitive juices flowing out of him.