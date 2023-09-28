Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon has revealed that he's had conversations with Warner Bros about a feature film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Season 7 premiere, Harmon discussed his pre-strike conversations with Warner Bros. He had a “serious” conversation about making a Rick and Morty feature film. They were all aligned on making it a “super episode” of sorts, comparing it to the South Park film from 1999, Bigger, Longer, & Uncut.

Dan Harmon co-created Rick and Morty with Justin Rolland, and the show premiered in 2013. It follows a mad scientist, Rick, and his adventures with his grandson, Morty. There are stories that take place in space with world-ending stakes, but the show also depicts some earth-bound struggles with the two.

Since premiering, six seasons have aired on Adult Swim. The show has gone through some changes in recent years, with new voices for the seventh season being unveiled recently. Justin Roiland voiced the titular characters, while Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke voiced other members of the family. The series has also been nominated for a few Emmy Awards during its run.

In addition to his Rick and Morty work, Harmon co-created or solely created The Sara Silverman Program, Community, Krapopolis, and Strange Planet. Similarly to Rick and Morty, Harmon is attempting to make Community into a feature film. A feature film in the world of Community has been discussed for years — Ken Jeong spoke to us about it — and is in development now. Harmon is a writer on the Community film.