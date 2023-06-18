Rickie Fowler is an American professional golfer who primarily plays on the PGA Tour and is looking to win his first major at the 2023 U.S. Open. Before turning pro, he was the top-ranked amateur in the world for 36 weeks. At 34 years old, he currently has nine professional wins under his name, including five on the PGA Tour. In this article, however, we will be talking about Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2023.

Net Worth $40-50 million Age 34 Salary $4,738,598 (2023 PGA Tour earnings pre-U.S. Open) Sponsors Cobra, Puma, TaylorMade, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Rocket Mortgage, Farmers Insurance Sports Golf

Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $40-50 million

Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $40-50 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo.

Let us learn more about his life and Rickie Fowler’s journey from being the best amateur golfer to competing against the best of the best as a professional.

Rickie Fowler's early life

Rick Yukata Fowler was born on December 13, 1988, in Murrieta, California. His father, Rod, owns a trucking company and was a former competitive dirt bike rider who won the 1986 Baja 1000 racing for a Yamaha team. Before his freshman year, Rick suffered a dirt biking accident which resulted in a couple of broken bones in his foot. This forced him to give up serious dirt bike riding.

Rickie Fowler comes from an interesting line as his middle name, Yukata, is from his maternal grandfather who is Japanese. His maternal grandmother, on the other hand, is a Navajo Native American.

He attended Murrieta Valley High School. However, he spent the early years of his golfing career on a driving range and is almost entirely self-taught. In his senior year, he won the SW League Final and he led Murrieta Valley High School’s golf team to the state final in 2007.

Rickie Fowler's amateur career

After graduating high school, Rickie Fowler attended Oklahoma State University. He got his first collegiate victory during the Fighting Illini Invitational at the University of Illinois. He won the tournament by shooting a 203 (70-63-70).

He then represented the United States at the 2007 Walker Cup. He compiled an overall record of 3-1 as he went 1-1 in singles and 2-0 in foursomes. He also won the Sunnehanna Amateur and the Players Amateur that same year.

The following year, he repeated as the Sunnehanna Amateur champion. In that same year, Rickie Fowler was given the Ben Hogan Award as the best college golf player in the United States. This would, indirectly, go on to help to add to Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2023.

When did Rickie Fowler make his professional debut?

In 2009, Rickie Fowler made his professional debut at the Albertsons Boise Open on the Nationwide Tour. Unfortunately, he failed to make the cut. In September of that year, he signed a multi-year equipment deal with Titleist, as well as with Rolex. He later signed a deal with Cobra, which is part of Puma, and he continues his Cobra-Puma partnership to this day.

His first PGA Tour event of his professional career was the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children Open where he finished tied for seventh.

In June 2010, Fowler got his third PGA Tour runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, where he entered the final round with the lead but failed to keep momentum as he fell to Justin Rose. Despite that, he entered the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

In September, he was chosen as a captain’s pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team. At 29 years and 9 months, Rickie Fowler became the youngest U.S. Ryder Cup player of all time.

At the end of the year, Rickie Fowler was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, beating out Rory Mcllroy. He became the youngest player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win the award.

When was Rickie Fowler's first professional victory?

In October 2011, he notched his first professional victory at the OneAsia Tour’s Kolon Korea Open as he secured a six-shot victory over Rory Mcllroy. He then ended 2011 ranked 32 in the world.

At the start of the 2018 season, Rickie Fowler finished as a runner-up at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, his 12th tour runner-up finish. He became the 27th golfer in PGA history to win $30,000,000 in Tour earnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler)

In January 2019, Fowler signed a multi-year deal to become an exclusive user of TaylorMade golf balls and gloves. The following month, he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open as he went to the final round with a four-stroke lead, losing it, and regaining the lead to secure a two-stroke victory.

Unfortunately, he then struggled to finish in the top 10 in multiple events, the last event being the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished fifth. During that time, he missed the cut for the 2020 PGA Championship , failed to qualify for the BMW Championship, finished T49th in the 2020 US Open, and finished the 2020 Masters Tournament T29th.

Fowler then missed the cut for the 2021 Players Championship and failed to qualify for the Masters, making it the first major event that he missed since the 2010 US Open.

At the 2021 PGA Championship, Rickie Fowler seemed to get back on track as he finished T8th in the tournament, his first top-10 finish in a year. In the 2022 season, he entered the final round of the CJ Cup @ Summit with a two-stroke lead. He ended up finishing T3rd.

Rickie Fowler's 2023, career PGA Tour earnings

While Fowler has had some recent struggles, 2023 has seen a resurgence. He has six top-10 finishes and a runner-up already, and he is now trying to win his first major at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Heading into the U.S. Open, he already had nearly $5 million in earnings for the year, his most since 2017. Even if he doesn't win the U.S. Open, that number will go up in a big way.

According to Spotrac , Rickie Fowler has total career earnings of $52,548,313 since turning professional in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler)

Rickie Fowler's endorsements, commercials, property

Aside from his endorsement deals with Cobra, Puma, and TaylorMade, among others, Fowler has also appeared in multiple commercials. In 2012, he appeared in a Crowne Plaza Hotels campaign titled “It’s Good to be Rickie.” He was also featured in an ESPN SportsCenter spot.

In 2015, Rickie Fowler was named the official ambassador for the PGA Junior League Golf, a program owned and operated by the PGA of America.

As for his real estate, he currently resides in Jupiter, Florida, where he has a mansion that he purchased in 2010 for $1.6 million. The property is a two-story home that has four bedrooms and an area of 4,600 square feet. His mansion is currently listed at $2.85 million.

In 2016, Fowler acquired another mansion in Florida. This one was more expensive as he paid $14 million for this property, which has 11,500 square feet and six bedrooms.

At the age of 34 years old, Rickie Fowler is still trying to break through and win that first major. Will he pull it off? The golfer is also possibly getting in the ownership game, as he's looking to become part of an ownership group for Leeds United.

Nevertheless, were you at all surprised by Rickie Fowler's net worth in 2023.