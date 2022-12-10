By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After two years away, when Jeff Cobb made his triumphant return to Ring of Honor during the Zero Hour of Final Battle against the debuting “The King of Ropes” Máscara Dorada, who fans may know as Gran Metalik from WWE Lucha House Party, it felt like a big deal.

A former ROH Television champion who held the strap from July of 2018 through May of 2019 before his two-show spot in AEW as Chris Jericho’s special mercenary to eliminate Jon Moxley, Cobb has been working across the independent wrestling world ever since, winning the PWG World Championship, securing two-straight IWGP Tag Team Championship wins with Great-O-Khan under the United Empire banner – the last of which ended at Forbidden Door in a loss to FTR – and even making a surprise return to his Lucha Underground character Mantanza Duran in MLW for their War Chamber match as part of Team Hammerstone.

Surely the “Hawaiian Hulk” is a big-tough baddy who could still work a stylistically complementary style with the high-flying Dorada, but was that strong enough to secure a win on ZeroHour? Yup, despite Dorado’s best efforts, which included some pretty crazy spots that would make Rey Fenix proud, Cobb threw around his smaller opponent with ease and was ultimately able to secure the win with his signature move, the Tour of the Islands, during which Ian Riccaboni calls “Aloha means goodbye.”

Could Cobb become a fixture of Ring of Honor 2.0 under Tony Khan? Only time will tell but after booking him multiple times despite being under contract elsewhere, it’s clear TK has a soft spot in his heart for the “Hawaiian Juggernaut.”