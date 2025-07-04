The Chicago White Sox have officially promoted top shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery to the major leagues ahead of their July 4th series against the Colorado Rockies. The 23-year-old is set to make his MLB debut against right-hander Antonio Senzatela, and despite recent struggles at Triple-A, Montgomery's strong June performance and overall potential have earned him this long-awaited opportunity.

Drafted 22nd overall in 2021 out of Southridge High, Montgomery quickly climbed the minors to become a top White Sox prospect. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 230 pounds, Montgomery offers rare raw power for a middle infielder. Over the past three seasons, Baseball America ranked him as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox system, and he entered the 2024 season as MLB.com’s No. 95 overall prospect.

Montgomery's promotion comes after an uneven stint with Triple-A Charlotte. Across 130 games in 2023, he slashed .214/.329/.381, hitting 18 home runs and collecting 63 RBIs. His walk rate stood at a solid 12%, but he also struck out at a concerning 29% clip. He returned to Charlotte in 2024 and posted a similar stat line, batting .218/.298/.435 in 55 games. His overall season numbers remain modest, but a significant uptick in form over the past month proved enough to earn the call-up.

Since June 5, Montgomery has slashed .284/.347/.657 over his last 17 games, including six home runs, 17 RBIs, and three doubles. His hot streak earned him International League AAA Player of the Week honors on June 30, after he went 11-for-22 with seven extra-base hits. He now carries a 1.003 OPS over that stretch, showcasing the power that once made him a consensus top-50 prospect in all of baseball.

However, plate discipline remains a concern. In June alone, he struck out 22 times in 71 plate appearances while drawing just five walks. Nonetheless, his power surge appears to have outweighed those red flags for the White Sox front office.

Montgomery’s call-up is set to bring big changes to the infield. He is likely to assume full-time duties at shortstop, pushing Chase Meidroth to either third base or second. That shift could significantly reduce playing time for veterans Josh Rojas and Lenyn Sosa.

Born on February 27, 2002, Montgomery was a standout multi-sport athlete at Southridge High School, leading his team to an IHSAA Class 3A state championship in 2021. He also left high school as the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,966 career points.

Colson Montgomery’s arrival comes at a time when the White Sox, who sat at 28-58 before Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, are looking for long-term building blocks.