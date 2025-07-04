Newlyweds Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have made their debut as Mr. and Mrs. Josh Allen following their May wedding. The couple was captured in photos looking casual as they were strolling in Calabasas, Calif. The Sinners star wore a Miu Miu ball cap, boot cut denim jeans, a white tank, an open button-up shirt, and white sneakers. As for the NFL MVP, Allen opted for a beige t-shirt, white sneakers, and a matching black New Balance ball cap and shorts.

Steinfeld has been sharing wedding details Beau Society email newsletter. There were reportedly no phones allowed at their wedding on May 31, but Steinfeld insisted that everyone had such a good time.

“When we say the dance floor was popping, it was literally bowing,” she wrote, adding that they stayed out until 3 a.m. “Our band brought the greatest energy, and in the final minutes of our reception, we jumped on stage with them, and Josh had a rockstar moment quoting the infamous ‘I’m not leaving… I’m not [expletive] leaving!’ They played us off, and Josh and I made our way to the after party.”

The guests also decided to jump into the pool to end the night, but not Steinfeld, since she switched into a feathered dress for the reception.

In her most recent newsletter, she wrote that she and Allen have been looking back at their big day and sharing their highlights.

“I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time,” Steinfeld wrote. “…Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs, and tears.”

One way that the couple is keeping the memory of their wedding is with mementos from their friends. The Oscar nominated actress wrote that she “asked a few of our close friends to give little speeches and that she “stole their printed and handwritten pages right out of their hands to frame them.”

Steinfeld shared that vows that she and Allen shared “felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara … Our family and friends coming together amplified it.”

Allen broke his silence on the wedding during the Buffalo Bills minicamp.

“They’ve all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Plans For The Summer

The actress also shared what plans she and Allen have for the summer as they want to keep their time over the next few weeks lowkey.

“4pm dinner. Can you tell we’re on East Coast time? I kind of love an early dinner, though,” she joked.

Steinfeld added that she has a lot of hobbies that she wants to try out and to focus on building her newsletter.

“I’m feeling inspired to make the most of the season! Last summer, I was filming ‘Sinners,’ which was a life-changing career highlight,” she wrote. But this summer looks a little different. I have a handful of travel commitments for work… but I mostly plan to spend a lot of time barefoot at home, reading, reflecting, cooking, trying new things, and focusing on all things Beau Society.”

As for Allen, he will be heading to training camp on July 23, The Bills will have their first game of the season at home on Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.