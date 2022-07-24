Prince Nana purchases Ring of Honor’s Tully Blanchard Enterprises

After being heavily featured in the leadup to Ring of Honor‘s Death Before Dishonor, especially during AEW’s Fyter Fest, Tully Blanchard has opted to forgo managing the likes of Brian Cage, the Gates of Agony, and Jonathan Gresham in selling off his shares in Tully Blanchard Enterprises to Prince Nana, a longtime promotional legend who called ROH home on and off over the last 20 years.

Sidebar: Was TBE even for sale? If so, RJ City didn’t know, though he admittedly doesn’t browse.

That’s right, despite his best efforts to amass the best talent in the industry, going so far as to convince Gresham to turn heel for the first time in his ROH Championship run, Blanchard has left the managerial game, at least for now, in favor of pursuing other venture, much to the benefit of Nana, who is officially back into the business after falling into some money.

Huh, that’s two faction purchases on the same show if you count Ariya Daivari‘s Trustbusters. Has Tony Khan been watching a few too many Million Dollar Man DVDs?

Redubbed The Embassy, a faction that oldhead ROH fans may recall from decades past that featured everyone from Alex Shelly to Abyss, Xavier, and Jimmy Rave, the unit officially kicked off their re-debut with a big-time win over Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian, who absolutely wrestled their buns off in a losing effort. While the team didn’t ultimately go 2-0, as Jonathan Gresham lost to Claudio Castagnoli in the first match of the show, if the fan reaction is of any indication, this is fantastic news for the newly re-launched promotion.