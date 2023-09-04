KRÜ Esports pro player Santiago Ruiz, known to fans as Daveeys, died at the age of 23 on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, with the cause of death being heart failure. RIP Daveeys.

An outpouring of tributes have showered Daveeys since his team, KRÜ Esports, announced his death. Both fans and colleagues have come forward to offer their words of recognition and acknowledgment of one of VALORANT's talented prodigies.

“When I was sick, you were always there to cheer me up and move me,” says KRÜ teammate Klaus. “You were and will continue to be my friend wherever you are. I will always carry you with me in my mind in everything we share together. I will miss you like never before. I love you friend, RIP.”

Because of his talent and positivity in the game, other players from teams outside of KRÜ Esports also showed their appreciation, like Cloud9's in-game leader runi.

His impact was deeply felt by his colleagues in the LATAM region, with team Leviatán's kiNgg offering his tribute, saying: “Too sad with the news, I didn't get to know him very much, but he always looked like such a chill and friendly person, what a shame everything can change from one day to the next. My deepest condolences and all the support for the family, I hope you rest in peace”

KRÜ Esports picked up the young prodigy in October last year to form the team that would compete for the LATAM Challengers. He helped his team achieve great results and ultimately qualify for the VALORANT Champions through the Last Chance Qualifiers. They brought home $20,000 after being eliminated in the group stage of the grand tournament. Daveeys passed away abruptly just a day after his birthday with the cause of death reported as heart failure.