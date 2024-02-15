Saying "Good Night" one last time.

YouTuber Twomad, famous for his gaming and prank videos, was found dead in his home, with the cause of death suspected to be an overdose.

Muudea Sedik, better known as TwoMad, was found dead by authorities after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) performed a welfare check on him, according to TMZ. According to sources, concerned parties did not hear from Twomad for a while. Not only that, but he also apparently missed some prior appointments. As such, the LAPD was asked to perform a welfare check on the YouTuber. What the police found was an unresponsive Twomad in his Los Angeles home.

It’s not clear how long Twomad had been in that state, but the sources did say that various drug paraphernalia were found on the scene, causing the authorities to suspect that the cause of death was a drug overdose. They also mentioned that foul play is not suspected in this case.

Twomad was last heard online on February 8, 2024, where he would post multiple posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The tweets are seemingly incoherent and talk about anything and everything. It was, however, his chain of posts with pictures of guns that tipped off to his fanbase that something may be going on with the YouTuber. His last post was him saying “Wumpus wave” later that night.

Surprisingly, we know what Twomad could have been doing on the day he died. X user Slade posted on his account an image from what appears to be the Twomad Discord server, showing that the Youtuber had been in-game in Overwatch 2 for 5 days already. This lines up with the date of his last posts on X, meaning that it was likely that Twomad suffered a drug overdose while playing the game. This has, unsurprisingly, led to posts making fun of the situation. Some people have even gone as far as to celebrate his death, thanks to the various allegations surrounding the Youtuber.

