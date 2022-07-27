League of Legends: River Leaves Dignitas for Golden Guardians

Jungler Kim “River” Dong-woo has departed Dignitas to join the Golden Guardians in the LCS 2022 Summer Season.

His departure and signing were announced by the respective teams yesterday.

We were excited to welcome you to #LCS — now we look forward to seeing you competing with @GoldenGuardians. See you on the rift! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wmsbxBsqIe — Dignitas LoL (@DignitasLoL) July 27, 2022

We're ready to make another run for LCS Finals, and we're bringing in a little extra help to do so! Please join us in welcoming @lolRiver to our LCS roster! #GGWIN pic.twitter.com/X5c46KijC3 — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) July 27, 2022

According to the League of Legends Esports Global Contract Database, River is signed with the Guardians until November 19, 2024.

River has been to multiple teams since his initial debut in 2018 in the LJL. He spent 6 months in BowQen Blackbucks, before moving to ahq eSports Club in the LMS. His stay on ahq lasted under 3 months before he returned to LJL to play for the Japanese team V3 Esports.

His name was put into the radar of many fans and viewers during his tenure in the PCS team Talon Esports (which eventually renamed to PSG Talon) which lasted almost 2 years. As a PSG Talon player, River and his team placed 1st a couple of times in the PCS, as well as making several international appearances on Worlds and MSI.

River joined Dignitas in November of 2021, making his stay a little over 8 months long. His signing to the Golden Guardians raises some questions about the players each team will be fielding in both the LCS and Academy.

Golden Guardians’ previous jungler Milo “Pridestalkr” Wehnes is hypothesized to play for GGS Academy instead. Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham is still signed to GGS Academy, which might cause the two junglers to share some time on Academy games.

Golden Guardians Position GGS Academy Eric “Licorice” Ritchie Top Micheal “Concept” Su Kim “River” Dong-woo Jungle Milo “Pridestalkr” Wehnes / Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott Mid Adam “LIDER” Ilyasov Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes Bot Jackson “Array” Moldenhauer Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung Support Jacob “Prismal” Feinstein

Taking his newly-vacant spot as Dignitas’ jungler is Lawrence “eXyu” Xu, who will move up from Dignitas Academy. Perry “Perry” Norman will play for Dignitas Academy instead.

Dignitas Position Dignitas Academy Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin Top Lee “Hoon” Jang-hoon Lawrence “eXyu” Xu Jungle Perry “Perry” Norman Ersin “Blue” Gören Mid David “Insanity” Challe Toàn “Neo” Trần Bot Trevor “Spawn” Kerr-Taylor Vincent “Biofrost” Wang Support Juan “JayJ” Guibert

These changes are effective immediately.

