The New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference after a bit of an uneven start. They have rebounded from inconsistent play and are now firmly in the mix for a playoffs spot. A big part of their success this season has been the play of Jalen Brunson. He has proven to be one of the best free agent signings of the offseason. He has been out of the lineup for three of the past four games with a foot injury, however and the Knicks have struggled in his absence. On Saturday after a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, Knicks wing RJ Barrett spoke about the importance of Brunson to the team.

RJ Barrett on the Knicks playing without Jalen Brunson: "He's a great player for us. He's our floor general, definitely miss having him on the floor. But while he's out, we've got to figure it out." pic.twitter.com/Qycd4a5Q51 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 12, 2023

“He’s a great player for us, he’s our floor general, we definitely miss having him on the floor. But while he’s out, we’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to figure out how to get these wins. Every game is intense now from start to finish. We’ve got to figure it out somehow, try to get easy ones, things like that,” Barrett said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season, Jalen Brunson has been having a career year. Brunson has been averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists with shooting splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Knicks have hit a three game losing streak although Brunson did play in one of those games against the Sacramento Kings albeit briefly. They will need players like RJ Barrett to step it up in his absence.