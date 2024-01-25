The new movie is looking to pack a punch.

The new Road House trailer just dropped that features Conor McGregor in his first movie role.

It stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the new reimagined movie based on the 1989 original that starred Patrick Swayze.

A new hard-hitting Road House trailer released

Gyllenhaal portrays Elwood Dalton, who is an ex-UFC fighter. In the film, he takes a job as a bouncer in the Florida Keys at a roadhouse, PEOPLE reports. As for McGregor, he plays Knox, the antagonist in the film.

The new trailer features a bunch of punches, a UFC fight, and beer brawls. Dalton is offered a job, and it's revealed that the roadhouse is being threatened to be taken away. There are threats to leave town and a ton of fighting action. Knox smashes the table with a golf club and head-butts Dalton. And those are just a few highlights.

McGregor has not been in an actual UFC fight since July of 2021, the Independent reports. In his last match, he got a broken leg, and Dustin Poirier won. However, he's expected to return to the ring in June.

The new movie will be released on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

Regarding a theatrical release, producers Joel Silver, Doug Liman, and Gyllenhaal all pushed for one. In fact, it led to Liman boycotting the film. He wrote about it for Deadline.

“When Road House opens the SXSW film festival, I won't be attending,” he said. “The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I'm sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits, but I will not be there.”

The director added, “My plan had been to silently protest Amazon's decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen. But Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film. If I don't speak up about Amazon, who will? So here we go.”

Regardless, Road House looks like an awesome, action-packed thrill ride. And adding Conor McGregor in the mix is sure to make this a hard-hitting epic.