Deadpool 3 will make the returns of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Morena Baccarin, and, of course, Ryan Reynolds as the titular character. But in addition to those names, Deadpool 3 will feature another, more surprising, cameo.

Deadline broke the news that Rob Delaney will return in Deadpool 3 as Peter, a member of the X-Force in the previous film. If you remember, Peter was a part of the X-Force despite having no superpowers. Peter suffers a sad fate while attempting to help one of his X-Force comrades, but in the post-credits scene where Deadpool (Reynolds) uses time travel, he advises Peter to “walk away.” I wonder if Domino (Zazie Beetz) ever got his email.

Deadpool 3’s cast is already stacked, and the cast list continues to grow. In addition to the names listed above, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, and Steve Kapičić will also return as their characters from the first two films. Some newcomers to the series include Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew MacFadyen.

The third installment in the Deadpool trilogy will be helmed by longtime Ryan Reynolds-collaborator, Shawn Levy (Free Guy). That marks the third director in three films (Tim Miller directed the first and David Leitch directed the second) and it will also serve as the first Deadpool adventure in the MCU after the Fox-Disney merger. Another milestone for the film is that it will be the first R-rated film in the MCU (though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had the honor of having the franchise’s first F-bomb).

Deadpool 3 will be released on November 8, 2024.