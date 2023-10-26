After Travis Kelce confirmed that he invited a certain superstar to the Chiefs' game, the world have seen lots of Taylor Swift in the NFL. While Swifties were happy to see their favorite singer on the screen, not everyone was up for it. Even Rob Gronkowski.

It turns out, Taylor Swift's NFL presence is not just for her fans to see. Kay Adams, in her daily morning show ‘Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV, discussed Swift's support for Kelce in the NFL. She discussed the NFL coverage with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on October 25th.

Now, while Adams expressed her delight in seeing Swift at NFL broadcasts, Gronkowski had a differing opinion. “Bye bye bye, it's just a little bit too much; we want more football.”

Despite Gronkowski's reservations, Taylor Swift's appearance in the NFL is a good luck charm for Travis Kelce.

Recent statistics shown during the Chiefs vs. Chargers game suggest that the Kansas City tight end performs notably better when his new love interest is in attendance. When Swift graces the stadium with her presence, Kelce averages an impressive 99 receiving yards. But when left to his own devices, his average dips to just 46.5 yards.

Unfortunately for Rob Gronkowski, Swift brings charm to everyone beyond the football field. Users on X shared comments that their daughters and wives started watching football with them because of Taylor Swift.

Even Kelce, the father of Travis Kelce, praised the popstar as “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.” While Kansas City Chiefs' coach, Andy Reid welcomes Swift to watch anytime she wants/

Safe to say that we'll be seeing more of Taylor Swift in the NFL. Hopefully Rob Gronkowski will get used to it.