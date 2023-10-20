We've all been there — in that great honeymoon phase of a new relationship, when we're between the domestic and international legs of our sold-out concert tour, giving us ample time to watch our NFL superstar boyfriend's games from a luxury suite with our A-list celebrity friends. Actually maybe that just applies to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce come to think of it… I guess the relatable part is what comes next — how to deal with a long distance relationship.

As Taylor Swift prepares for her The Eras Tour to go international in November, fans are wondering what this will mean for her relationship with Travis Kelce. Well it looks like the two-time Super Bowl champ is making clear that, like an aggressive offensive coordinator, he's not punting on this relationship — it doesn't matter how long distance it is, they're going for it!

An inside source for Entertainment Tonight claims Kelce plans to visit Swift internationally as her tour goes overseas.

A source tells ET the duo is fully committed to their relationship and the future. “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future.”

The source continues, “Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

This brings up a natural question for Kelce — what about football? It's hard to imagine Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid letting Kelce veer too far from Arrowhead Stadium during the second half of the NFL season and ensuing playoffs push. But as luck would have it, Travis Kelce has a nice blank space in his schedule right at the start of Swift's return to touring.

The Chiefs have a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, which traditionally gives players at least a few days off. This timing lines up perfectly with Swift's first set of international shows over three nights in Buenos Aires, Argentina from November 9 through the 11.

If I were a betting man, I'd say the chances of Kelce being in attendance for those performances is quite high. The only question really remaining is who will make up Travis Kelce‘s entourage in the luxury suite for Taylor Swift‘s concerts? It's going to be hard to top Swift's entourage of Wolverine, Deadpool, a Gossip Girl and Sansa Stark. Perhaps Kelce will bring Kansas City natives like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis)? Until November, we'll just have to wait and see.