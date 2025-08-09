Cardi B is letting the world know that she and Stefon Diggs are good amid Offset's comments about his exes earlier this week.

The Migos rapper was a guest of Joe Budden's eponymous podcast when the MC was asked how he feels if an ex dates below or higher than him when they get into a new relationship. Offset confidently answered that neither happened to him, so he's unsure how that feels.

The response was viewed as shade to some Cardi fans who have been open about her relationship with Stefon Diggs. However, Cardi's new photo with the New England Patriots star proves that Offset's comments held no weight.

“Fk it. We ball,” Cardi said in the caption of the photo of her and Diggs at dinner.

“Just know y’all been giggling at all these lies on the internet,” a fan commented.

“Aww and that’s why he mad,” a fan wrote.

“Queen of rap and NFL,” a fan wrote, praising the couple.

Will Offset mention Cardi B on his new album?

Offset is gearing up to release a new album this month titled after the rapper's birth name, Kiari. In the podcast episode, Offset shared whether he'll be throwing shots at his past relationship with Cardi.

“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that,” he claimed. “I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.”

This follows Cardi's latest offering “Outside” which many fans believed to have had some subliminal bars aimed at Offset.

“I been cuffed up too long (Side), let me remind n*****s (Yeah)” which Cardi repeats in the hook seemingly referring to her marriage to Offset since 2017. Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in 2024.

“Well, let's go wrong for wrong (What?), let's go lick for lick (Let's go),” she raps in the song, which fans interpreted as Offset's infidelity allegations throughout their marriage.

Fans will be able to hear both sides of the story as Cardi will be coming out with her anticipated sophomore album, Am I the Drama? on Sept. 19.