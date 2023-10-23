Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen the Taylor Swift effect on Travis Kelce. With that said, he wants the pop star to keep watching their games if she wants to.

Reid shared as much following the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, during which Kelce tallied 12 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown. He was clearly inspired in the contest, as the Kansas City star was a constant threat for their LA rivals. Kelce even made history in the first half by becoming the first tight end since 2000 to have 100 receiving yards in the first half of back-to-back games.

Kelce appears to play better when his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is in attendance. The numbers don't lie, so Reid is more than open to see more of Swift if it helps their superstar tight end.

“She can stay around all she wants,” Reid said when asked about Kelce's big games when Swift attends their games, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

For what it's worth, it's hard to argue with that since Travis Kelce does seem motivated when Taylor Swift watches him. During the Chiefs' game against the Chargers, CBS Sports even posted a stat to show how Kelce's numbers drastically increase when Swift is in attendance, noting that he's averaging 99 reception yards per game. In comparison, when Swift is not around, that number decreases to 46.5.

While several Chiefs fans probably just want to watch football and not look at the cameras cutting to Swift every other play, it's hard to deny that she's been really impactful for Kelce … and well, the NFL business-wise. Even Andy Reid has no issue with it since the numbers show it.

Perhaps it's time to accept that Swift is a big part of Chiefs nation now, whether fans like it or not.