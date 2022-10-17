The post-Matt Rhule era for the Carolina Panthers may already have its first casualty. Interim head coach Steve Wilks had to send arguably his top wide receiver, Robbie Anderson, out of their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. This was after Anderson got into a heated sideline argument with WR coach Joe Dailey. If this is, indeed, the last we see of Anderson in a Panthers uniform, we look at three possible trade destinations for him moving forward.

Anderson got up in the face of Dailey after being taken off the field in the first half of Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. In the fourth quarter, the two collided again, prompting interim head coach Steve Wilks to send Anderson to the locker room.

Robbie Anderson appears to have been sent to the locker room by the Carolina coaches. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/4a1N8MkV2K — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Following the firing of Rhule, reports have surfaced of the Panthers engaging in a fire sale. It sure seems like the team is shopping some of their top-skill position players. Players such as Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, as well as Anderson, have been mentioned in trade rumors.

Keep in mind that Anderson’s production has dipped in the last two seasons, but that can be attributed to the Panthers’ quarterback situation being in flux. The 6’3 pass-catcher isn’t a high-volume target, having only once surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in his career. However, he’s averaging 15.8 yards per catch this season and 13.3 yards since entering the league in 2016.

Consider that Anderson publicly chastised the team for acquiring Baker Mayfield and that Rhule was his college coach at Temple. Anderson is under contract until 2023, and releasing him in the offseason will have financial ramifications. According to Spotrac, Carolina would save $12 million but have $9.7 million count against the salary cap as dead money.

With that in mind, even if all the Panthers get is only a late-round pick, it is better than nothing. It would also allow all parties involved to make a clean break.

Anderson’s potential trade destinations have not been disclosed. However, one would assume it would be a team in need of an extra hand in the wide receiver room. The deadline for NFL trades is November 1st.

Given that context, here are the three best trade destinations for Panthers WR Robbie Anderson after the Week 6 sideline incident.

3. Green Bay Packers

A concerning injury to Randall Cobb may force the Green Bay Packers to make a move for Robbie Anderson.

Anderson certainly has the talent, but he hasn’t had the quarterback play to get the ball to him. Enter the Packers, who have someone named Aaron Rodgers. He would be the perfect QB to connect with Anderson. Also, Rodgers will need a new weapon in his arsenal with Cobb out and Sammy Watkins on injured reserve.

Take note as well that following the trade of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaving in free agency, the Packers revamped their wide receiver group this offseason. They could definitely use a veteran weapon like Anderson.

Anderson would provide Aaron Rodgers with a consistent deep threat on the perimeter. Anderson would complement what Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs already bring to the table.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Interestingly enough, the team against whom Anderson played this past weekend could also stand to benefit.

As things stand, the Rams are near the bottom of the league when it comes to yards per reception (9.9). They also have just six passing touchdowns and lead the league with eight interceptions after six weeks.

The big positive for the Rams’ receiving corps is that it has Cooper Kupp, who currently leads the league in total receptions. The negative is that outside of Kupp, there’s not much else to write home about. Tyler Higbee, Ben Skowronek, and Allen Robinson II are all highly-skilled, but they haven’t gotten much going.

This is where Anderson can come in and provide some help. His size makes him an easier target for QB Matthew Stafford to find, and his athleticism can really be a big boost to the Rams air game.

1. Chicago Bears

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears are lacking in offensive talent, and it’s showing early on. With quarterback Justin Fields lacking in weapons, a potential wide receiver in Robbie Anderson could be available.

Keep in mind that as of this writing, the Bears are dead last in total receptions (63), receiving yards (869), and receiving touchdowns (4). That’s not entirely surprising since the Bears are also dead last in passing attempts, completions, and air yards.

Again, we can blame Fields all we want, but we also have to look at how the young QB doesn’t have the receiving depth that many other teams possess. Anderson could change that.

The 29-year-old could be useful as a true deep weapon for the Bears’ offense, and he wouldn’t come expensive, too. According to salary cap expert Ken Ingalls, a team that signs Anderson this week would only have to pay $690,000 of his base salary. That’s a bargain for a guy who averages upwards of 15 yards per catch.