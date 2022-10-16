Robbie Anderson kicked off field by Panthers coaches mid-game amid trade rumors

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson caused quite the stir during the Week 6 clash against the Los Angeles Rams after he was spotted sitting isolated from his teammates on the sideline. Anderson, who has been the subject of trade rumors ever since Matt Rhule was fired, faces an uncertain future with the team. He made matters worse on Sunday after getting into an altercation with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, which prompted interim head coach Steve Wilks to kick Anderson off the sideline.

And now Steve Wilks has sent Robbie Anderson off the field after Anderson said something else to Joe Dailey. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

Anderson was seen getting kicked off the field after the heated exchange with Dailey, which can be seen below, via Joe Person.

Here’s the video of Robbie Anderson getting in the face of Joe Dailey. pic.twitter.com/TR9agsvaFr — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

As you can see in the video, Anderson got right into the face of Dailey in what had the appearance of a very heated conversation. Shortly after, Anderson was seen heading into the locker room after Wilks got involved in the situation.

Robbie Anderson appears to have been sent to the locker room by the Carolina coaches. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/4a1N8MkV2K — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

The wild outbreak all but spells the end of Anderson’s tenure with the Panthers. Considering trade rumors have been mounting, an outburst like this practically guarantees that Anderson will be traded in the coming weeks.

Robbie Anderson was not targeted in the game prior to getting kicked off the field by Wilks as PJ Walker and the Panthers had a stagnant passing attack against the Rams.

It’s certainly an uncomfortable situation for Wilks to be tossed into during his first week in charge of the Panthers, but the interim head coach handled it the best way he could, refusing to deal with the disgruntled receiver who was acting rather childish on the sidelines. If this is the end of Anderson’s stint with the Panthers, it likely won’t be looked back upon fondly.