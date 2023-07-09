Robbie Lawler, one of the most beloved fighters in mixed martial arts history, retired in style with a first-round knockout victory over Niko Price at UFC 290. The win was Lawler's first since 2017 and a fitting end to a legendary career. This marks the fourth UFC 290 knockout of the night.

Robbie Lawler announced his retirement earlier this year and was given the opportunity to choose his opponent for his final fight. He chose Price, a rising star in the welterweight division who was seen as a tough test for the veteran fighter. Price came into the fight with a record of 15-6 and was looking to spoil Lawler's retirement party. However, Lawler had other plans and came out swinging in the first round.

Robbie Lawler landed a hard short left hand in the clinch that stunned Price and followed up with a flurry of right hands in the plum clinch that sent Price crashing to the canvas. The referee immediately stopped the fight as Lawler celebrated his victory. The win was a reminder of Lawler's incredible power and his ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion. It was also a fitting end to a legendary career that saw Lawler win titles in multiple promotions and become one of the most popular fighters in the history of this sport.

With his retirement fight now behind him, Lawler will move on to the next chapter of his life. He leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come and a legion of fans who will miss seeing him compete in the octagon. Lawler has also stated that he will remain a vital part of this sport to give back just like the sport has given him the opportunity to do what he loves. Price, meanwhile, will need to go back to the drawing board and assess the situation. He has taken some tough losses lately but despite the loss, he remains a talented fighter with a bright future in the sport.