The Michigan football team had a nice month on the recruiting trail in May, and it included a commitment from three-star 2026 tight end Mason Bonner. Bonner is one of a few players that committed to Michigan in recent weeks, and he actually made his decision earlier than he originally planned. His father, Sherdrick Bonner, recently explained why:

“Many schools’ rosters and positions are starting to fill up,” Sherdrick Bonner said, according to an article from On3. I”t’s happening quick. What more do you need to see if you feel in your heart that Michigan is right the place? If it wasn’t, we would have waited. Yes going on trips is fun, but we knew. It was down to the last two, and it was a tough decision for him. We 100 percent let him make the decision. When we sat down and talked, he said ‘Michigan is it.’ We were like ‘why are we wasting time?’ We told him to make the decision if he was 100 percent sure.”

Mason Bonner decided to announce his commitment early, and the Michigan football team was the right fit. He had a lot of good options, but there aren’t many places around the country that compare to Michigan.

“Traditionally, it’s just one of those programs,” Sherdrick added. “You look at the academic piece, and the degree from Michigan is world renowned. Minnesota was right there. It was close. This is nothing against them. (Minnesota tight ends coach) Eric Koehler is a phenomenal human and did a phenomenal job of recruiting him. But it was about Michigan’s overall reach and the whole coaching staff reiterating what Coach (Steve) Casula was doing. Whether it was Tony (Alford) or Sherrone (Moore) himself, they reached out and let him know what it would mean to them for him to commit. That was the separation right there.”

Bonner and his family will return to Ann Arbor this summer for an official visit, and it will be a special moment that is hopefully the start of a special four years in Ann Arbor.

“It’s a celebration of all of it,” Sherdrick said. “They asked us if we were interested in moving it to the last one since that’s when all the commits come, and we said yes. I’ve coached Mason in high school, and I watched his class come in, and now, I’m about to watch them go out the door. Getting to be around the families around the program will be great. If everything comes to fruition, we’ll be sitting there in 3-4 years watching them excel and do amazing things together.”

The Michigan football team has done an outstanding job with TEs in recent years, and Mason Bonner is hoping to be one the next greats to come out of this program.