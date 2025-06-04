NBA offseasons look a bit different for every player. Intense training workouts, hometown visits, and the occasional indulgence are expected to be seen on social media. Finding a balance becomes a full-time job, especially for young players dealing with national team obligations, contract negotiations, and/or trade rumors. After months of conversations and a few parting words, it seems like Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama has it all figured out though. Fortunately, the two biggest heartaches of the year, being swept in the NBA Playoffs and UD Las Palmas being relegated, are already in the past.

Santi Aldama’s offseason is always a carefully orchestrated balance but this summer carries extra weight. After a frustrating end to the 2024-25 NBA season, the restricted free agent is laser-focused on improvement while reconnecting with old Gran Canaria roots. Well, that and some McDonald's.

ClutchPoints was surprised to hear that two McDonald’s meals will be allowed into the diet this summer. It’s an unexpected indulgence for a player known for his focus on nutrition; Yuki Kawamura's Jelly Beans were barely seen in the Spanish star's locker after all. Homegrown ingredients from the island that shaped my mother's childhood and touches of nostalgia are crucial to Aldama's charming, easy-going recipe.

A local tapas joint was a more expected answer, but everyone loves the occasional Happy Meal. So, what about the timing of those trips through the Golden Arches drive-thru? The first came immediately after landing back home in Spain. The other will get gobbled up right before Aldama returns to the U.S. for an NBA training camp.

It's not like the Spanish sandwich is the same as the American slop, as the 24-year-old was quick to point out. More than a special Big Mac sauce, both meals mark a fleeting moment of comfort before the grind begins anew.

“It just tastes different. It’s a tradition. A little taste of home, even if it’s not exactly comida casera [home cooking],” Aldama joked. “It's not just the memories, like growing up. It's just better food than American McDonald's, plus like a little reward for making it through the year.”

Still, it's hard to stress how serious Aldama is about taking the next step towards being in the NBA All-Star conversation. The fast food ritual is more important spiritually than the nutritional value. When he does finally bite into that last McDonald’s burger before training camp, he’ll have earned it. Though the fast-food splurges are meticulously planned, the rest of the offseason regime sounds brutal. It must be according to Aldama. After a disappointing end to the 2024-25 NBA season, the restricted free agent's work is far from done.

“You have to stay disciplined,” Aldama said. “The NBA season is long, and every summer counts. I’ll have my fun, but can’t lose sight of the bigger goals.”

Two fast food cheat days in three months are fine. The Grizzlies got roughed up in the postseason but Aldama stood tall and took those punches on the chin. Show some flexibility and relax a bit on the beach. The rest of the offseason workout plan is non-negotiable. In between trips to the Golden Arches, it’s all business: staying in shape, preparing for next season, and passionately supporting his beloved UD Las Palmas in their fight to regain La Liga top-flight status.

Unfortunately, practically every Canary Islands-based soccer club had a calamitous 2024-25 season. Las Palmas, Tenerife, Club Atlético Paso, and Unión Sur Yaiza were all relegation fodder. Yet, if all goes according to plan, Aldama will sprint onto the FedExForum court in October with an NBA-ready body and recharged spirit thanks to a one-of-one Opening Day experience.

Aldama's in-person support may start with the first game of the La Liga Segunda Division season if the cards line up right. It would probably provide a big boost to the home crowd and be a bucket list moment for a relatively still-young Santi. UD Las Palmas is the heartbeat in the Aldama household, with club legend and father Santiago logging over 300 appearances.

For now, Grizzlies' fans on both sides of the Atlantic will watch closely with one eye on Aldama’s contract negotiations and the other on the UD Las Palmas schedule release date. Though Aldama’s basketball career has taken him across the Atlantic, a season's worth of conversations made one thing clear to ClutchPoints. An emotional investment in the hometown club remains unwavering. For the younger Aldama, supporting UD Las Palmas is both a familial duty and a personal passion.

“I'm rooting like crazy for them to stay up,” Aladama said before relegation was assured. “Glued to every match. It would be amazing to see them secure survival and then be there for their first match next season before I fly back.”

Worries about UD Las Palmas were expected; those Canary Island chats have been happening since last September. However, no one can predict the emotions that will hit when leaving home even if Santi Aldama secures a $100 million deal from the Grizzlies this summer.

“That last (McDonald’s trip) is bittersweet,” admitted Aldama. “It’s a treat, but it also means I’m leaving home again.”

The Spanish star's dedication to craft is yet another reason for the Grizzlies to believe in his rising potential. The 30th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft mostly watched from the bench as a rookie. Aldama was thrown into the fire once Jaren Jackson Jr. went down during the 2022-23 season and just averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 65 games as a fourth-year pro on an NBA Playoffs team.

Santi Aldama can agree to a new contract with a proactive Grizzlies' front office after the NBA Finals are complete or sign an offer sheet with another team once NBA Free Agency opens on June 30. His 36.8% three-point shooting and seven-foot frame will be in demand this summer, though in a limited market. While deals cannot be officially signed until July 6, one thing is certain: Aldama should be able to splurge for an extra-large fry before flying back to the United States.