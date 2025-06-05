ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings will play the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Wings guard Paige Bueckers, who missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, practiced Thursday as a non-contact participant. However, Bueckers has officially been ruled out for the game on Friday. Still, he fact that she is practicing once again — even if it is non-contact — is an encouraging sign.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes later confirmed that guard Tyasha Harris did not practice as she continues to deal with a knee injury. Harris has also been ruled out for Friday night's game.

Paige Bueckers recovering from injury

Bueckers was placed in concussion protocol following last Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky, a contest that saw Chicago emerge victorious with a 97-92 win. The Wings initially announced that she would miss a minimum of two games.

Dallas is not going to rush Paige Bueckers back. It remains to be seen when she will return. The Wings certainly need her back on the floor — the team holds a 1-7 overall record — but they also will not risk further injury.

The Wings also need Ty Harris. Harris, a backup guard, has played an important role while on the floor in 2025. Without Bueckers and Harris, Dallas does not feature a true point guard. The team has relied upon Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington to lead the point guard position amid Bueckers and Harris' absences. JJ Quinerly has also helped matters off the bench.

The Wings will attempt to earn their second win of the 2025 season against the Sparks despite Bueckers and Harris' injury absences. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Paige Bueckers and Tyasha Harris' injury statuses as they are made available.

Tip-off for the Sparks-Wings clash is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST on Friday night in Arlington, TX.