Denise Gomes pulled off a stunning upset victory over Yazmin Jauregui in a wild strawweight matchup at UFC 290. Gomes secured the win with a flurry of punches that sent Jauregui crashing to the canvas in the second round and is recorded as the fastest knockout in strawweight history with 20 seconds. There were two record-breaking knockouts in the first half of this PPV event.

Jauregui entered the fight as a heavy favorite, with a perfect 10-0 record and two wins in the UFC. Gomes, on the other hand, had a record of 7-2 and was coming off an upset knockout much like she had here this evening.

Despite the odds, Gomes came out swinging right from the get-go, landing several hard shots on Jauregui eventually dropping her within seconds. Jauregui tried to weather the storm but she was eating too many unanswered shots as she was clinging onto a single leg in which the referee had no choice but to call the fight.

The win is a huge upset for Gomes and a setback for Jauregui, who was seen as a rising star in the strawweight division. However, it is also a reminder of the unpredictability of mixed martial arts and the danger that any fighter can pose in the octagon

With the win, Gomes improves her record to 8-2 and 2-1 in the UFC. She will likely move up the rankings in the strawweight division and could be in line for a big fight in her next outing. Jauregui, meanwhile, will need to regroup after suffering her first loss in the UFC. Despite the setback, she remains a talented fighter with a bright future in the sport.

Denise Gomes' upset victory over Yazmin Jauregui was one of the highlights of UFC 290 in the early going of this PPV event. The fight was a reminder of the unpredictability of mixed martial arts and the danger that any fighter can pose in the octagon.