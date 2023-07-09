Denise Gomes pulled off a stunning upset victory over Yazmin Jauregui in a wild strawweight matchup at UFC 290. Gomes secured the win with a flurry of punches that sent Jauregui crashing to the canvas in the second round and is recorded as the fastest knockout in strawweight history with 20 seconds. There were two record-breaking knockouts in the first half of this PPV event.
Denise Gomes!!!! 🔥 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/FPbT0dr9Pf
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 9, 2023
Jauregui entered the fight as a heavy favorite, with a perfect 10-0 record and two wins in the UFC. Gomes, on the other hand, had a record of 7-2 and was coming off an upset knockout much like she had here this evening.
Denise Gomes stops Bruna Brasil in the second round 😤 #UFCKansasCity
(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/fXONVQudcs
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 15, 2023
Despite the odds, Gomes came out swinging right from the get-go, landing several hard shots on Jauregui eventually dropping her within seconds. Jauregui tried to weather the storm but she was eating too many unanswered shots as she was clinging onto a single leg in which the referee had no choice but to call the fight.