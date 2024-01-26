Robert Downey Jr. is glad that he didn't win in Oscar in 1993 for his performance as Charlie Chaplin in the biopic.

Robert Downey Jr. is up for his third Oscar this year for his performance in Oppenheimer. His first nomination was in 1993 for Chaplin.

In the biopic, Downey played the iconic actor Charlie Chaplin. It landed him a Best Actor nomination. He was also nominated for his performance in Tropic Thunder in 2009.

However, Downey is relieved he didn't win back in 1993. And the Iron Man actor recently revealed why.

Robert Downey Jr. glad he isn't an Oscar-winner?

Appearing on The View, Downey said that an Oscar win for Chaplin wouldn't have been good for him at the time. In the subsequent years, the actor would be involved in a lot of controversies. He was arrested a couple of times and it took years for him to reestablish himself.

“I was young and crazy and it would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track,” he said.

Robert Downey Jr.'s career-defining role is as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU. He kicked off the franchise in 2008 with Iron Man and would lead two more solo films and four Avengers films until his character's death in Endgame. Downey also appeared in several other MCU films including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War.

Outside of the MCU, Downey is known for his roles in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Zodiac, and Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes franchise. He also starred alongside Robert Duvall in The Judge in 2014.

In Oppenheimer, Downey stars alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh as Lewiss Strauss. The film is up for 13 Oscars this year, including Downey's for Best Supporting Actor.