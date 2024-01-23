The 2024 Oscar nominations are being announced this morning.

The Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, are set to announce their 2024 nominations this morning.

There have been plenty of films taking ceremonies by storm. Oppenheimer, Barbie, and The Holdovers have been constants in the conversation. However, there are usually some surprises in store from the Academy.

We will soon find out if wins at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, and regional film society's awards ceremonies will translate to the Oscars.

2024 Oscars nominations

You can find the full list of nominations below. The list will be updated live as the announcements are made.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Unifrom

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin' Hot)

“I'm Just Ken” (Barbie)

“It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

“What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Best Original Score

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Documentary (Feature Film)

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary (Short Film)

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barbie of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best International Film

IO Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 7pm ET on ABC.