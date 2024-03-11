Please welcome Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr.!
The third time's definitely the charm for Downey since after three nominations, he's finally an Oscar winner. When he took to the stage, he wasn't the unforgiving and vindictive Lewis Strauss: he was Downey through and through.
Robert Downey Jr. wins an Oscar and knows what a hoosegow is
“I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy — in that order,” he began.
He also expressed his gratitude to his wife, producer Susan Downey, whom he calls his “veterinarian.
“She found me as a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life. That's why I'm here, thank you,” the first-time Academy Award winner said.
He also thanked the cast and crew of Oppenheimer.
“Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris (Nolan) knew it, Emma (Thomas) made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time — Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon, Blunt — and I stand here before you a better man because of it,” Downey said.
Robert Downey Jr. thanks his “terrible childhood” and the Academy in his #Oscars acceptance speech. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/SSJd8yMskz
— Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024
In true Downey fashion, he also made sure to thank his stylist, “in case no one else does,” as well as his entertainment lawyer of 40 years, “the half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosegow… thanks, bro!”
Yes, I had to Google what that word was and now my vocabulary has been enriched. Thanks, Downey!
The actor has won every major award for which he has been nominated including the BAFTA, Critics Choice, Golden Globe and SAG Awards. Since Oppenheimer was released in July 2023, his Strauss has been touted as his Oscar-winning performance by several journalists, Variety reported.
The former Saturday Night Live cast member first received his Oscar nomination in 1993 for best actor in 1993 in Richard Attenborough's Chaplin. He was then nominated for best supporting actor in the 2009 Ben Stiller-directed comedy Tropic Thunder for playing a dude “playing a dude disguised as another dude.” No, there's no typo there.
