By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences. Robert Griffin III learned that the hard way when he dropped a racial slur on live television during the Monday Night Countdown pregame show before the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals’ clash.

Griffin came ardently to the defense of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who has invited plenty of doubters in his brief career, has led the Eagles to a 12-1 record, their latest effort a 48-22 drubbing of the New York Giants on Sunday. However, in the spur of the moment, Robert Griffin III slipped up, using an inexcusable descriptive term used for Black people in the olden days.

“People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done, could not break from the pocket, that he’s not the quarterback of the future,” Griffin said. “I think he proved all those jigaboos wrong.”

That j-word is rooted on a “mockery” of the “stereotypical African-American physical features”, making its use everywhere, much less on live television, inexcusable.

To his credit, Robert Griffin III took ownership of his inexplicable gaffe immediately. Posting on his Twitter account, Griffin quoted a tweet containing the video of his blunder and apologized, saying that instead of using the j-word, he intended to use “bug-a-boos” to refer to Jalen Hurts’ haters.

“Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize,” Griffin wrote.

Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize. https://t.co/Dy4vVuiginpic.twitter.com/DL0lqcz0jK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022

Griffin was only added to the Monday Night Countdown crew this season after impressing the brass at ESPN. But for him to last longer as an on-air personality, he must be more careful with the words he spews in front of millions all over the globe.