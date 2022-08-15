Robert Whittaker is a New Zealand-born Australian mixed martial arts fighter who is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) promotion in the middleweight division. He has been a professional MMA competitor since 2009 and was a contestant in the inaugural series of The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes where he won the welterweight tournament. Robert Whittaker was also a former UFC middleweight champion. He first held the title in 2017 when he was the interim middleweight champion and George St-Pierre vacated the title belt. As of August 1, 2022, he is ranked No. 15 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings. However, we are not here to talk about “The Reaper”. We are here to talk about Robert Whittaker’s wife, Sophia Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker’s wife Sophia Whittaker

The former UFC middleweight champion has known his partner for more than a decade now. She has been there throughout his career and she has been a great support to him.

Let us now learn more about his partner in crime, Robert Whittaker’s wife, Sophia Whittaker.

Sophia Whittaker is unknown to the public. However, it is known that she was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. Other than that, nothing much is known about her early and personal life.

As for her education, Sophia Whittaker attended St. John Bosco College and later took up Exercise and Health Sciences from Australian Catholic University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree. During this time, she also worked in various fitness gyms while attaining her college education.

Her background in exercises and health sciences explains her affinity for fitness. It is evident that she is a fitness junkie who posts workout-related content on her Instagram account . She even participated in track and field events while she was in college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Whittaker (@sofiamareewhittaker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Whittaker (@sofiamareewhittaker)

After her graduation, Sophia Whittaker worked as an Assistant Store Manager at ASN (Australian Sports Nutrition) Miranda, a health and wellness store located in New South Wales, Miranda. She worked there for almost three years, from August 2013 to March 2016.

She currently lists her job as Robert Whittaker MMA as she helps her husband full time in multiple opportunities inside and outside the octagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Whittaker (@sofiamareewhittaker)

Let us now talk about where it all started for Robert Whittaker and Sophia Whittaker and how they grew their relationship and how they are doing now.

Unfortunately, it is not known how the couple met each other. However, it is known that Robert Whittaker and Sophia Whittaker started dating in 2011. In 2013, they got engaged and they tied the knot a year later — officially becoming Mr. And Mrs. Robert and Sophia Whittaker.

As of this writing, Robert and Sophia have four children: three boys and one girl. Their sons are named John, Jack, and Jace, while their only daughter is named Lilliana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Whittaker (@sofiamareewhittaker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Whittaker (@sofiamareewhittaker)

Even after a decade together and almost 8 years as husband and wife, Robert and Sophia Whittaker have been going strong and they have always considered family as their number one priority.

“It’s everything, it’s everything. My family is my fuel for who I am,” Robert Whittaker said in an interview. “If I had to sacrifice my time with my family to be the world champ then being the world champ just wouldn’t be worth it. There’s nothing stronger, nothing more powerful than my family that pushes me forward. My family gives me direction and it also gives me fulfillment. My family is what makes everything worth doing.” He added in another interview .

As of now, that is all we know about Robert Whittaker’s wife, Sophia Whittaker.