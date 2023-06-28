How close are the Houston Rockets to completing their core of the future?

Houston started assembling its young core of players when they selected guard Jalen Green with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Rockets last season, leading Houston in scoring even as he shot at an inefficient 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from the field. They took Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the No. 3 selection the very next year. The 6-foot-10-inch forward averaged 12.8 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per the 79 games he played and started in last season.

The Rockets had two selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. 11 players at least can return to Houston for the 2023-24 season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. Green, Smith and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. highlight the players under contract for the Rockets next season. Forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is listed with a team option.

What was the best decision the Rockets made in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Drafting Cam Whitmore at No. 20

The Rockets selected Villanova forward Cam Whitmore at No. 20 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward from Odenton, Md., initially committed to Villanova over offers from Illinois, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Alabama, UConn, Creighton, LSU, Penn State and UCLA, among others, according to 247Sports. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Wildcats last season. Whitmore hit 47.8% of his field goal attempts and 34.3% of his 3-point shots in his lone season with Villanova.

The Rockets took Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick on draft night. He was slated to go to Houston in the most recent mock draft from ClutchPoints. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said both rookies can bring a variety of skills to the table already.

“They bring a ton of things to the table already,” Udoka said, via The Rookie Wire. “The thing I stress to them is a defensive mentality, which they both naturally have. Shooting is always at a premium, so that is the thing I've been stressing to them to build and work on but also in summer league. That'll be something we definitely stress. Just becoming all-around players, using their athleticism to their advantage and adding the shooting piece.”

Whitmore said he wanted to be in Houston during a Monday interview with AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

“I told them, I wanted to be here,” Whitmore said, via Rockets Wire. “I wanted to be in Houston.

“I was working out after that, we met, and I told them that this is where I wanted to be. The fit, the people, I fell in love with the people right then and there. They were just very respectful. They just felt cool. I was just so comfortable.”

Selecting Whitmore later in the first round can take away some of the risk of taking a chance on the 18-year-old forward. The Rockets were also able to take Thompson, a player who can fit well with Smith, Green and Porter Jr. as a player Houston can invest in for the foreseeable future.

With both selections, the Rockets can start investing more in veteran players who can work well with the team's younger players. Only time will tell if rolling the dice on Whitmore will be a worthwhile gamble for Houston in the future.