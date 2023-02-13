The NBA’s 2023 trade deadline was quite active. The Houston Rockets joined in on the festivities on Thursday by bringing in four guys. However, were they the players whom the Rockets actually needed? Did the Rockets take any actions to better their current and future situation? We are unsure. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Rockets may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

John Wall and Danny Green joined the Rockets as part of a three-team trade that sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. Another trade with the Atlanta Hawks also saw Houston acquire Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky in exchange for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando.

Afterward, Rockets GM Rafael Stone confirmed the team’s intention to waive or buy out Wall. Initially, the Rockets were open to keeping the three other veterans. However, Green’s future with the team was uncertain. As of Sunday, he has agreed to a buyout, with the possibility of joining a contender. As of this writing, it has been reported that he will join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Keep in mind that Green’s limited participation this season was due to a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. That limited him to only three games with the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite his injury, he managed to shoot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 14.3 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, both Holiday and Kaminsky were present at the Rockets’ shootaround on Friday, ahead of their road game against the Miami Heat. They were thrilled about joining the Rockets.

Rockets are trading Eric Gordon to the Clippers for John Wall in a multi-team trade, per @ShamsCharania Danny Green to the Rockets and Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/zHfWk7uzIo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023

That said, let us look at the biggest mistake that the Rockets made at the trade deadline.

Rockets 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Should have added solid veterans

The Rockets are undergoing a complete rebuild, as evidenced by their moves last Thursday. Again they were part of a three-team trade that saw Eric Gordon go to the Clippers, Luke Kennard join the Grizzlies, and Danny Green arrive in Houston. Additionally, they traded for their own former player, John Wall. He is expected to be bought out as part of a salary dump.

This season, the Rockets have languished at the bottom of the NBA standings. Despite having a talented roster, the Rockets players struggle with discipline and effort. That hinders their potential and the team’s efforts to build a strong young core. They are absolutely entertaining, for sure. Unfortunately, they just take two steps back for every one step forward.

In particular, Jalen Green, the second overall pick in 2021, has shown his ability to score and make difficult shots. However, his shot selection and fundamentals still require much improvement. Green has the potential to become THE franchise player for the Rockets. Players with his shooting ability are rare, and as he grows physically and mentally, he could become a dynamic playmaker. Still, he has rough edges that need to be smoothened out.

This is where seasoned veterans could have come into the fold and helped guide him along with Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr.

Again, given the Rockets’ 13-43 record, they should not have limited themselves in making moves during the NBA trade deadline. Heading into Thursday, there were rumors surrounding Gordon, KJ Martin, and Jae’Sean Tate. We all know what happened to Gordon. Martin, meanwhile, is a third-year forward who has struggled with the frontcourt additions since the 2022 NBA draft. Tate, a standout defender and strong finisher, was seen as a replaceable role player and could have been traded for the right offer. Both remained on the Rockets roster.

We feel that Houston should have been more aggressive in dealing both Martin and Tate for highly experienced guys who could click with their young core. Remember that the priority for the Rockets should be developing young talent and playing the right way. Talented players such as Green, Smith, Sengun, and Porter would benefit from having sagacious veteran players. Had they brought in seasoned players who could contribute on the court, as well as in the locker room, that would have had a positive impact on the team’s rebuilding efforts. Right now, however, we’re not sure if Houston is actually moving forward or if they have stalled.